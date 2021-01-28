Unite Private Networks Expands Fiber Accessibility in Dallas with Stream Data Centers

"This new data center relationship will continue to support the increasing number of enterprise businesses that move into Dallas," says Michael Lamacchia, Regional Vice President of Sales at Unite Private Networks. "As we continue to expand our footprint in the metro, business customers will now have more options available for unique, low-latency routes, as well as access to our state-of-the-art fiber-optic network. We are looking forward to expanding our already extensive presence in the metro and are ready to help business customers meet their ever-growing bandwidth requirements."

"At Stream, we believe that delivering data center services should be a great experience for our customers, so we proactively invest in great people and great facilities to create environments that work perfectly for their needs. Unite Private Networks' fiber complements that promise with its ability to remain highly adaptive for technology platform advances — from dark fiber layer offerings to cloud enablement. This is what ensures their robust support for schools, governments, medical organizations, enterprises and carriers alike," comments Chad Rodriguez, Vice President of Network & Cloud for Stream Data Centers. "We're excited for UPN to call Stream Data Centers' DFW VII home as they look to serve the region more comprehensively, and we're thrilled to offer customers even greater freedom to leverage the carrier-neutral connectivity that their digital initiatives thrive on."

About Unite Private Networks:

UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21-state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of inventory leased to Fortune 500 customers. To date, the company has acquired and developed 24 data center facilities nationally while leadership has remained consistent for all 21 years.

Stream speculatively develops turnkey data centers for Hyperscale and Enterprise users. Additionally, Stream develops Build to Suit Data Centers and operates an Energy Services team with a focus on low cost, renewable energy solutions. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Stream Realty Partner's portfolio of 300+ million square feet of commercial properties and 900+ real estate professionals, gives Stream Data Centers outstanding market insight and reach.

