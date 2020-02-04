Unite Private Networks To Provide Increased Bandwidth To Customers Along Parade Route

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Private Networks (UPN), a leading provider of high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks, announced today it will provide free increased connectivity to its enterprise and government customers along the Chiefs' championship parade route.

"We are headquartered in Kansas City and thrilled our Chiefs have won the championship," said Jason Adkins, President of Unite Private Networks. "With over 800,000 participants expected to be in attendance during the parade, we know our customers with offices near the route will host watch parties, and with that comes the need to accommodate more devices. Our advanced fiber-optic infrastructure throughout the city enabled UPN to upgrade bandwidth capacity quickly and effectively. We're excited we can help our customers enjoy the parade without worry, while welcoming home our new champions."

About Unite Private Networks: UPN provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and services to schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise business customers across a 21 state service area. Service offerings include dark and lit fiber, private line, metro-optical Ethernet, Internet access, data center services, and other customized solutions. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, UPN has been providing customer focused communications solutions since 1998. For more information on UPN, please visit www.uniteprivatenetworks.com , or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

