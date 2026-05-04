Unitech Launches EA530 Targeting TCO Optimization in Enterprise AIDC Deployments

TAIPEI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital transformation accelerates across retail, logistics, and warehousing, enterprises are placing increasing demands on AIDC devices for real-time data processing and long-term operational reliability. Performance limitations, rising replacement costs, and complex IT management remain key challenges in large-scale deployments.

Designed for modern retail and logistics, addressing growing demands for performance, durability, and total cost of ownership.

Focus Shifts Toward TCO and Lifecycle Efficiency

Enterprise priorities are moving beyond hardware specifications toward total cost of ownership (TCO) and lifecycle efficiency. Device longevity, system stability, and reduced maintenance requirements are becoming critical factors in large-scale deployments. Backed by Unitech's 4+4 product lifecycle strategy, the EA530 supports longer-term planning and cost efficiency.

Rising Demand for Performance and Usability

The adoption of cloud-based systems and real-time applications is driving higher performance requirements at the device level. At the same time, larger displays and uninterrupted operation are becoming essential to improving frontline productivity.

In response, Unitech has introduced the EA530 enterprise mobile computer. The device features an octa-core 2.2 GHz processor delivering over three times the performance of previous-generation models, along with a 6-inch HD+ display and a warm-swappable battery design.

AER Certification Supports Enterprise IT Management

As deployments scale, device management and security are becoming more complex. The EA530 runs on Android 15 with support through Android 17 and is certified under the Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) program, ensuring regular security updates and compatibility with enterprise mobility management systems.

Integration and Durability for Operational Environments

Modern AIDC devices are expected to combine data capture, connectivity, and durability. The EA530 supports barcode scanning, NFC, optional UHF RFID, Wi-Fi 6E, eSIM, and DBS (Dual-Band Simultaneous) technology for fast-paced retail and logistics environments. It offers RFID reading up to 1.8 meters with built-in UHF RFID and up to 25 meters with the RP300 reader, while IP65/IP68 protection supports demanding operations.

Market Moves Toward Cost Efficiency

The AIDC market is shifting toward solutions that balance performance, cost efficiency, and long-term maintainability, as enterprises seek to reduce operational complexity and improve deployment efficiency. Unitech Launches EA530 Targeting TCO Optimization in Enterprise AIDC Deployments

About Unitech

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Taiwan, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3652) provides AIDC and IoT solutions, including mobile computers, rugged PDAs, industrial tablets, barcode scanners, and RFID readers.

With over 40 years of experience, Unitech supports digital transformation across logistics, retail, warehousing, manufacturing, government, transportation, and field services.

Learn more at www.ute.com.

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SOURCE Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.