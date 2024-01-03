Unitech's SL220: The Next Generation iOS Sled Scanner for Enhanced Industrial Productivity

Transform Your iPhone and iPad into High-Performance Enterprise-Grade Scanners

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitech, a leader in innovative scanning solutions, today announced the launch of the SL220, an advanced iOS sled scanner designed to seamlessly integrate iPhones and iPads into a high-performance scanning tool. Tailored for industries such as warehousing, retail, inventory, and asset tracking, the SL220 is set to transform how businesses interact with mobile technology.

Unitech's iOS Solution: SL220-iOS Sled Scanner

Optimized for Efficiency and Reliability

The SL220 stands out as a groundbreaking solution in the industrial scanner market. It features a user-friendly interface with a slide-rail design for easy installation, instantly upgrading any iPhone into a robust industrial-level barcode scanner. This enhancement is crucial in high-speed operational environments where quick and precise barcode scanning is essential.

Innovative Design for Enhanced Compatibility

The SL220's design is a game changer, offering compatibility with various iPhone and iPad models. It is designed to work seamlessly with OtterBox uniVERSE cases, providing flexibility and durability for different device requirements. The SL220's robust design is complemented by its IP65 rating, making it dustproof, waterproof, and resistant to falls of up to 1.2 meters.

ScanBridge: Enhancing Scanner Management Efficiency

ScanBridge provides outstanding scanner management support for the SL220, making barcode operations more efficient and precise. This application not only offers seamless device pairing but also includes data wedge and advanced data editing rules, and barcode checking tools. Key features of ScanBridge include easy connectivity through a Lightning adapter, auto sync scanner configuration, diverse data transmission options, and customizable data editing functions. Moreover, its accurate scan checking tool ensures the precision of barcode data. The integration of ScanBridge with the SL220 brings an unprecedented level of convenience in barcode management to users.

Seamless Payment Integration with Tap to Pay

Experience unparalleled flexibility in barcode capturing and transaction processing with the Unitech SL220 integrated with iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone enables businesses to accept contactless payments in diverse settings, ranging from pop-up markets to house calls. The SL220 offers a reliable and adaptable scanning solution suitable for various business environments.

Empowering Businesses with Versatile Applications

The SL220 is not just a tool but a solution, providing businesses in different sectors with the means to enhance their operations. Whether it's for inventory management in warehousing, customer service in retail, or asset tracking in logistics, the SL220 delivers reliability and efficiency.

Key Features

MFi Certification : Ensures perfect compatibility with the iOS operating system, offering secure and efficient pairing with Apple devices.

: Ensures perfect compatibility with the iOS operating system, offering secure and efficient pairing with Apple devices. Advanced 2D Scanning : Boasts superior 2D scanning capabilities, allowing the SL220 to accurately scan at a range of up to 10 meters, making it versatile for various settings.

: Boasts superior 2D scanning capabilities, allowing the SL220 to accurately scan at a range of up to 10 meters, making it versatile for various settings. Compatibility with OtterBox uniVERSE Cases : Provides both protection and flexibility for the devices it accompanies.

: Provides both protection and flexibility for the devices it accompanies. Fast Charging Capability : Enables fast charging for iOS devices within 2 hours when connected to a PD adapter, significantly reducing downtime. (*Charging times may vary for each iOS device.)

: Enables fast charging for iOS devices within 2 hours when connected to a PD adapter, significantly reducing downtime. (*Charging times may vary for each iOS device.) Integration with Tap to Pay : Incorporates Apple's latest Tap to Pay on iPhone technology, offering a streamlined, efficient software payment solution when paired with an iPhone.

: Incorporates Apple's latest Tap to Pay on iPhone technology, offering a streamlined, efficient software payment solution when paired with an iPhone. Enhanced with ScanBridge Software : Equipped with Unitech's ScanBridge software, facilitating effortless configuration, virtual keyboard data input, and precise barcode checks for an unmatched scanning experience.

: Equipped with Unitech's ScanBridge software, facilitating effortless configuration, virtual keyboard data input, and precise barcode checks for an unmatched scanning experience. Robust and Versatile: Designed with durability in mind, the SL220 features an IP65 rating and can withstand drops of up to 1.2 meters. Its support for iOS utility and SDK makes it a versatile tool suitable for a wide range of applications.

About Unitech

Founded in 1979 in Taiwan, Unitech Electronics (TWSE:3652) has been at the forefront of the AIDC (Automatic Identification and Data Capture) industry for over four decades. Offering a diverse range of products, including enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld PDAs, industrial tablets, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and IoT solutions, Unitech has made significant contributions to various sectors such as logistics, healthcare, retail, warehousing, manufacturing, government, transportation, and field services.

For more information, you are welcome to visit Unitech's booth at the NRF Show:

NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show in New York

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Date: January 14-16, 2024

Booth: Level 3, Booth 6639

