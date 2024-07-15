United | Virtual Properties Realty Reaches 5,000 Agent Milestone and Posts Record Sales Performance, Despite Slowing U.S. Home Sales

The residential brokerage has achieved a four-year agent count growth rate of 35% since merging with United Real Estate in 2020 and is now the largest in Georgia

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® | Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), a leading independent real estate brokerage, proudly announces a significant milestone, reaching 5,000 agents, posting an all-time record sales performance and a four-year agent growth rate of 35% since merging with United Real Estate in 2020 – a notable achievement given the current decline in U.S. home sales.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, United | VPR has joined the elite ranks of independent, non-franchised brokerages with this milestone, an accomplishment attained by less than 1% of similar firms. Since its merger with United Real Estate, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its agent count by 35%. United | VPR's year-over-year agent growth is 10%.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, U.S. home sales are down 2% year-over-year; yet despite this trend, United | VPR posted a record 5,800 transactions year-to-date, up 15% year-over-year and outperforming the U.S. market by 17%. This impressive growth has positioned the company as the largest real estate brokerage in Georgia by unit sales and agent count.

Steve Wagner, co-founder and CEO of United | VPR and Executive Vice President of Training, Education, and Development for United, commented, "For more than 20 years, we built a great company and team, and since our merger with United Real Estate in 2020, we have really taken off. United has exceeded all our expectations, and partnering was one of the best business decisions we made. They have accelerated our recruiting, retention and sales results and taken us to a new level of growth we never thought possible, especially considering our downsized market. Their offerings, such as affordable healthcare, debt elimination tools & retirement planning and LeadBoost lead generation system, have increased our value to agents and enhanced our competitiveness."

Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group, explained United's unique process of bringing on new companies, "We put much effort, due diligence and safeguards in advance of each merger so our partners can maintain exceptional performance without disruption and without losing agents in the merger. Throughout our industry, mergers typically result in some breakage, yet United has experienced none in any of our mergers because of the scope of work we perform in advance. When considering a company, we go beyond looking at performance numbers. Talent, energy and fit are equally crucial, and we ensure that companies and leaders joining us will find our partnership mutually beneficial. United | VPR's recent success is a testament to the product-market fit of United's flat-fee business model and enterprise value products."

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

