United Airlines Achieves Record Fourth Quarter Profit Well Ahead Of Expectations; Reiterates Path To Double-Digit Pre-Tax Margin

Q4 pre-tax margin up 3.2 points year-over-year, 3.5 points on an adjusted basis1

Finished the year first in on-time departures at all seven United hubs

Sees robust demand in the first quarter 2025 as industry transformation is well underway

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today reported full-year and fourth-quarter 2024 financial results. The company had full-year pre-tax earnings of $4.2 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 7.3%; adjusted pre-tax earnings1 of $4.6 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin1 of 8.1%. The company also achieved full-year diluted earnings per share of $9.45; adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $10.61, at the better end of the 2024 guidance provided at the start of the year of $9.00 to $11.00.

In 2024, United continued strong execution on its United Next plan. The company's investments have set United apart and customers continue to show more preference for the United brand with strong demand for all products: in the quarter premium revenue was up 10%, corporate revenue was up 7% and revenue from Basic Economy was up 20% year-over-year. Other revenue streams like loyalty and cargo had robust growth in the quarter with revenues up 12% and 30% year-over-year, respectively. Looking ahead to 2025 United sees robust demand trends in the first quarter with domestic RASM expected to turn solidly positive year-over-year, as well as continued improvement in international RASM.

For the full year, the company operated the most flights and carried the most customers in its history. United finished first in on-time performance at all seven of its U.S. hubs as a result of significant investments in its people, airports and technology, resulting in year-over-year improvement in customer satisfaction.

"United had a unique strategy coming out of COVID and our people have delivered for customers leading to a structurally and permanently changed industry," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "2024 was a strong year across the board for United as we've become the leading global airline and we enter 2025 with demand trends continuing to accelerate which puts us on the path to double-digit pre-tax margins."

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Capacity up 6.2% compared to fourth-quarter 2023.

Total operating revenue of $14.7 billion , up 7.8% compared to fourth-quarter 2023.

, up 7.8% compared to fourth-quarter 2023. TRASM up 1.6% compared to fourth-quarter 2023.

CASM down 1.6%, and CASM-ex 1 up 5.0%, compared to fourth-quarter 2023.

up 5.0%, compared to fourth-quarter 2023. Pre-tax earnings of $1.3 billion , with a pre-tax margin of 8.9%; adjusted pre-tax earnings 1 of $1.4 billion , with an adjusted pre-tax margin 1 of 9.7%.

, with a pre-tax margin of 8.9%; adjusted pre-tax earnings of , with an adjusted pre-tax margin of 9.7%. Net income of $1.0 billion ; adjusted net income 1 of $1.1 billion .

; adjusted net income of . Diluted earnings per share of $2.95 ; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $3.26 .

; adjusted diluted earnings per share of . Average fuel price per gallon of $2.40 .

. Repurchased approximately $81 million of shares; over $1.4 billion remaining in authorization.

Full-Year Financial Results

Pre-tax earnings of $4.2 billion , with a pre-tax margin of 7.3%; adjusted pre-tax earnings 1 of $4.6 billion , with an adjusted pre-tax margin 1 of 8.1%.

, with a pre-tax margin of 7.3%; adjusted pre-tax earnings of , with an adjusted pre-tax margin of 8.1%. Net income of $3.1 billion ; adjusted net income 1 of $3.5 billion .

; adjusted net income of . Diluted earnings per share of $9.45 ; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $10.61 .

; adjusted diluted earnings per share of . Ending available liquidity 2 of $17.4 billion .

of . Total debt, finance lease obligations and other financial liabilities of $28.7 billion at year end.

at year end. Net leverage 1 of 2.4x.

of 2.4x. Generated $9.4 billion of operating cash flow.

of operating cash flow. Generated $3.4 billion of free cash flow1.

Key Highlights

Set the company record for most customers carried in a year at nearly 174 million system wide and an average of 4,340 daily flights, operating 145 more mainline flights per day compared to 2023.

Announced an industry-leading agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's Wi-Fi service to more than 1,000 of the airline's mainline and regional aircraft, providing MileagePlus® members free, fast, reliable internet connectivity on some passenger flights as soon as Spring 2025.

Launched Kinective Media SM by United Airlines – the first media network that uses insights from travel behaviors to connect customers to personalized advertising, experiences and offers from leading brands.

by United Airlines – the first media network that uses insights from travel behaviors to connect customers to personalized advertising, experiences and offers from leading brands. Announced MileagePlus® pooling, making United the first major U.S. airline to allow customers to share and redeem miles in one linked account, providing additional value to loyalty members, their friends and loved ones.

United announced the largest international expansion in the airline's history, bringing service to nine new international destinations for Summer 2025, eight of which are not served by any other U.S. carrier: Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia ; Nuuk, Greenland ; Kaohsiung, Taiwan ; Palermo, Italy ; Bilbao, Spain ; Faro, Portugal ; Madeira Island, Portugal ; Puerto Escondido, Mexico ; and Dakar, Senegal .

; Nuuk, ; Kaohsiung, ; Palermo, ; ; Faro, ; Madeira Island, ; ; and . Surpassed 300 new and retrofit aircraft in 2024 featuring United's signature interior with bigger bins, seatback screens at every seat and Bluetooth connectivity, resulting in a 4.5 point improvement in customer satisfaction with inflight entertainment.

United continued to invest in its employees and facilities in 2024, with the opening of an expanded Flight Training Center at the Denver hub and work beginning for a new state-of-the-art Inflight Training Center near the airline's Washington, D.C. hub.

hub and work beginning for a new state-of-the-art Inflight Training Center near the airline's hub. United became the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. In 2024, the airline voluntarily operated with SAF at Amsterdam Airport Schipol, Los Angeles International Airport, London Heathrow, Chicago O'Hare and San Francisco International Airport.

Customer Experience

In the fourth quarter, achieved a 6% increase year-over-year of customers providing a perfect score of 10 on the customer satisfaction scale the Net Promoter Score.

Thanks to customer enhancements like in-app Spanish translations and a new Basic Economy digital check-in experience, achieved the highest quarterly rate for digital check-ins in two years for the fourth quarter.

Began utilizing generative AI on united.com to expedite customer search and in the airline's industry-leading flight status notification system, further enabling real-time flight status updates to customers.

Over half of customers who experienced a cancellation in the fourth quarter resolved their issues via self-service or United's automated solutions.

The United app continues to be the most downloaded airline app as adoption grows amongst customers, with an eight-point increase in day-of travel utilization year-over-year.

United launched a new seat preference feature that automatically re-seats customers when their preferred seat becomes available.

Announced Laurent-Perrier as United's champagne provider for the United Polaris® wine program in 2025, offering Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée in the United Polaris cabin and lounges.

Began offering upgraded economy cabin wines, partnering with women-owned brands Just Enough Wines and Maker Wine to offer Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Sparkling to customers.

Operations

In the fourth quarter, set a company record for number of passengers carried in a single quarter. In December, the airline recorded its busiest three days in company history based on customers carried.

The airline finished the fourth quarter with the best on-time departure rate amongst major U.S. airlines in all seven of United's U.S. hub locations, making it the 31st quarter in a row leading on time departure at United's Chicago O'Hare hub and 11th in a row leading United's Denver hub.

hub. For the year, United was second amongst the eight largest U.S. airlines in on-time departures and on-time arrivals, setting the company record for on-time performance in February, September and October.

The airline operated a record number of 100% completion days for United Express in a year, achieving 88 total days with no cancellations in 2024 – 13 days more than in 2023.

In 2024, United achieved its third best year in on-time arrival.

Opened a state-of-the-art cargo facility at the New York / Newark airport expanding the airline's cargo space at the hub to 319,000 square feet.

Network

United announced eight new international routes to existing destinations for Summer 2025 in the fourth quarter, expanding customer access to some of the most popular international destinations from more of the airline's domestic hubs.

In the fourth quarter, United began service of its largest international winter schedule ever, flying nearly 4,600 flights per day in peak winter, beginning service to three new international destinations — Marrakesh, Morocco ; Cebu, Philippines and Medellin, Colombia — and two new international routes with service from San Francisco to Monterrey, Mexico and Belize City, Belize .

; Cebu, and — and two new international routes with service from to and City, . With the addition of nearly 30% more seats to popular ski markets and 1,500 additional flights to sun destinations, United operated its largest domestic schedule in fourth quarter history, at 11% more flights than last year.

In 2024, United flew the largest international schedule of any U.S. carrier by available seat miles – 35% larger than the next largest U.S. carrier – with nearly 700 international flights per day to 133 destinations across 67 countries. This included the largest schedule to Europe in United's history.

in United's history. United operated its largest-ever domestic schedule in 2024 at 1.3 million flights to over 200 cities, including introducing service on over 30 new routes.

United ensured customers could make memories at big events in 2024, adding over 250 flights and increasing capacity on 400 more for high-demand events like the College Football playoff and the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

United expects to serve more international destinations across the Atlantic and Pacific than all other U.S. carriers combined in 2025, with 800 daily flights to and from 147 international destinations, including nearly 40 not served by any other U.S. airline.

Employees and Communities

United hosted its annual Fantasy Flights from 13 airports, partnering with local nonprofits and hospitals to provide a holiday experience for children and their families.

United, along with customers, donated over five million miles to Make-A-Wish America in the airline's Giving Tuesday campaign, helping the organization to raise nearly $650,000 in cash, and donating $500,000 in travel certificates.

in cash, and donating in travel certificates. Throughout 2024, nearly 8,000 United employees volunteered more than 64,000 hours in communities around the world, additionally upcycling close to 89,500 amenity kits with Good360 and packaging nearly 400,000 nutritious meals with Rise Against Hunger.

United continues to attract top talent, receiving over 40,000 applications for its 2025 Summer Internship and Spring Co-Op Internship programs, in addition to hiring over 10,000 employees worldwide in 2024.

United transported nearly 1.3 billion pounds of cargo in 2024, including approximately 43 million pounds of medical shipments and 1.1 million pounds of military shipments.

Through the airline's Miles on a Mission SM program, United activated a donation of more than 70 million miles from MileagePlus® members in 2024 to support nearly 100 participating organizations.

program, United activated a donation of more than 70 million miles from MileagePlus® members in 2024 to support nearly 100 participating organizations. United flew approximately 157 tons of relief supplies and over 1,000 responders from 57 nonprofits to support 36 disasters and other humanitarian crises in 2024, assisting over one million people affected by disasters or humanitarian crises, including those in Gaza , Ukraine , Haiti , Sudan , and Brazil and those affected by hurricanes Beryl, Milton and Helene.

, , , , and and those affected by hurricanes Beryl, Milton and Helene. Celebrated the five-year anniversary of United's Special Olympics Service Ambassador (SOSA) program, an employment program that hires Special Olympics athletes to support customers in four of United's hub airports.

Launched Somos, a new employee Business Resource Group focused on supporting and championing allyship for Latino and Hispanic employees.

Awards

Throughout 2024, United and its employees were recognized with over 50 awards including TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies 2024, Newsweek America's Best Loyalty Programs 2024, Forbes Best Large Employers 2024, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

Earnings Call

UAL will hold a conference call to discuss full-year and fourth-quarter financial results, as well as its financial and operational outlook for the first-quarter 2025 and beyond, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. CST/10:30 a.m. EST. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website.

Outlook

This press release should be read in conjunction with the company's Investor Update issued in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement, which provides additional information on the company's business outlook (including certain financial and operational guidance) and is furnished with this press release to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Investor Update is also available at ir.united.com. Management will also discuss certain business outlook items, including providing certain first quarter and full year 2025 financial targets, during the quarterly earnings conference call.

The company's business outlook is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release. Please see the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

-tables attached-

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (In millions, except for percentage changes and per share data)

2024

2023





2024

2023

Operating revenue:

























Passenger revenue

$ 13,275

$ 12,421

6.9



$ 51,829

$ 49,046

5.7 Cargo

521

402

29.6



1,743

1,495

16.6 Other operating revenue

899

803

12.0



3,491

3,176

9.9 Total operating revenue

14,695

13,626

7.8



57,063

53,717

6.2



























Operating expense:

























Salaries and related costs

4,325

3,841

12.6



16,678

14,787

12.8 Aircraft fuel

2,676

3,315

(19.3)



11,756

12,651

(7.1) Landing fees and other rent

901

793

13.6



3,437

3,076

11.7 Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

809

664

21.8



3,063

2,736

12.0 Depreciation and amortization

759

684

11.0



2,928

2,671

9.6 Regional capacity purchase

668

594

12.5



2,516

2,400

4.8 Distribution expenses

551

571

(3.5)



2,231

1,977

12.8 Aircraft rent

45

46

(2.2)



193

197

(2.0) Special charges

68

47

NM



112

949

NM Other operating expenses

2,390

2,073

15.3



9,053

8,062

12.3 Total operating expense

13,192

12,628

4.5



51,967

49,506

5.0



























Operating income

1,503

998

50.6



5,096

4,211

21.0



























Nonoperating income (expense):

























Interest expense

(369)

(484)

(23.8)



(1,629)

(1,956)

(16.7) Interest income

172

207

(16.9)



726

827

(12.2) Interest capitalized

53

54

(1.9)



227

182

24.7 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net

(39)

(27)

NM



(199)

27

NM Miscellaneous, net

(13)

23

NM



(53)

96

NM Total nonoperating expense, net

(196)

(227)

(13.7)



(928)

(824)

12.6



























Income before income tax expense

1,307

771

69.5



4,168

3,387

23.1



























Income tax expense

322

171

88.3



1,019

769

32.5 Net income

$ 985

$ 600

64.2



$ 3,149

$ 2,618

20.3



























Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.95

$ 1.81

63.0



$ 9.45

$ 7.89

19.8 Diluted weighted average shares

334.5

331.3

1.0



333.2

331.9

0.4



























NM-Greater than 100% change or otherwise not meaningful.



























UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):

4Q 2024 Passenger Revenue

Passenger Revenue vs. 4Q 2023

Passenger

Revenue

per

Available

Seat Mile

("PRASM")

vs. 4Q 2023

Yield vs. 4Q 2023

Available Seat Miles

("ASMs") vs. 4Q 2023

4Q 2024 ASMs

4Q 2024

Revenue

Passenger

Miles

("RPMs") Domestic $ 8,138

5.7 %

(1.9 %)

(0.1 %)

7.8 %

43,497

36,508



























Europe 2,092

9.5 %

7.1 %

4.9 %

2.3 %

12,996

10,600 Middle East/India/Africa 258

(11.0 %)

5.2 %

7.3 %

(15.4 %)

1,760

1,434 Atlantic 2,350

6.8 %

7.1 %

5.5 %

(0.2 %)

14,756

12,034 Pacific 1,477

11.2 %

4.1 %

(2.3) %

6.9 %

11,540

8,772 Latin America 1,310

9.5 %

0.4 %

0.8 %

9.1 %

8,505

7,149 International 5,137

8.7 %

4.3 %

1.8 %

4.2 %

34,801

27,955



























Consolidated $ 13,275

6.9 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

6.2 %

78,298

64,463





























Select operating statistics are as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)





2024

2023



2024

2023



Passengers (thousands) (a)

44,344

41,779

6.1

173,603

164,927

5.3

RPMs (millions) (b)

64,463

60,671

6.3

258,503

244,435

5.8

ASMs (millions) (c)

78,298

73,727

6.2

311,185

291,333

6.8

Passenger load factor: (d)

























Consolidated

82.3 %

82.3 %

— pts. 83.1 %

83.9 %

(0.8) pts. Domestic

83.9 %

85.5 %

(1.6) pts. 85.1 %

85.1 %

— pts. International

80.3 %

78.4 %

1.9 pts. 80.6 %

82.4 %

(1.8) pts. PRASM (cents)

16.95

16.85

0.6

16.66

16.84

(1.1)

Total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") (cents)

18.77

18.48

1.6

18.34

18.44

(0.5)

Average yield per RPM (cents) (e)

20.59

20.47

0.6

20.05

20.07

(0.1)

Cargo revenue ton miles (millions) (f)

981

894

9.7

3,604

3,159

14.1

Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,406

1,358

3.5

1,406

1,358

3.5

Average stage length (miles) (g)

1,450

1,475

(1.7)

1,490

1,479

0.7

Employee headcount, as of December 31 (thousands)

107.3

103.3

3.9

107.3

103.3

3.9

Cost per ASM ("CASM") (cents)

16.85

17.13

(1.6)

16.70

16.99

(1.7)

CASM-ex (cents) (h)

12.89

12.28

5.0

12.58

12.03

4.6

Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 2.40

$ 3.13

(23.3)

$ 2.65

$ 3.01

(12.0)

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

1,115

1,059

5.3

4,444

4,205

5.7



________________________________________________ (a) The number of revenue passengers measured by each flight segment flown. (b) The number of scheduled miles flown by revenue passengers. (c) The number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of scheduled miles those seats are flown. (d) RPMs divided by ASMs. (e) The average passenger revenue received for each RPM flown. (f) The number of cargo revenue tons transported multiplied by the number of miles flown. (g) Average stage length equals the average distance a flight travels weighted for size of aircraft. (h) CASM-ex is CASM less the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges and third-party business expenses. See NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION for a reconciliation of CASM-ex to CASM, the most comparable GAAP measure.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

1 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA excluding aircraft rent (adjusted EBITDAR), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, CASM-ex, adjusted capital expenditures, adjusted total debt, adjusted net debt, net leverage, free cash flow, and free cash flow, net of financings, among others. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking measures where the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above. The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages, ratios and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

CASM: CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel expense, and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because those items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, flight academy, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel expense from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR: UAL also reports EBITDA and EBITDAR excluding special charges, nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net and nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees. UAL believes that adjusting for these items is useful to investors because they are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance.

Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow: UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns and adjusted capital expenditures is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.

Adjusted Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt: Adjusted total debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes current and long-term debt, finance lease obligations and other financial liabilities, current and noncurrent operating lease obligations and noncurrent pension and postretirement obligations. Adjusted net debt is adjusted total debt minus cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. UAL provides adjusted total debt and adjusted net debt because we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt and debt-like obligation profile.

Net Leverage: Net leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to adjusted net debt divided by trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDAR. UAL provides net leverage because we believe it provides useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt level.





Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) CASM-ex (in cents, except for percentage changes)

2024

2023



2024

2023

CASM (GAAP)

16.85

17.13

(1.6)

16.70

16.99

(1.7) Fuel expense

3.42

4.49

(23.8)

3.77

4.34

(13.1) Profit sharing

0.37

0.22

68.2

0.23

0.23

— Third-party business expenses

0.08

0.07

14.3

0.08

0.07

14.3 Special charges

0.09

0.07

NM

0.04

0.32

NM CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)

12.89

12.28

5.0

12.58

12.03

4.6

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR (in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (GAAP)

$ 985

$ 600

$ 3,149

$ 2,618

Adjusted for:

















Depreciation and amortization

759

684

2,928

2,671

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income

144

223

676

947

Income tax expense

322

171

1,019

769

Special charges

68

47

112

949

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

39

27

199

(27)

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

18

—

128

11

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 2,335

$ 1,752

$ 8,211

$ 7,938

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)

15.9 %

12.9 %

14.4 %

14.8 %





















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 2,335

$ 1,752

$ 8,211

$ 7,938

Aircraft rent

45

46

193

197

Adjusted EBITDAR (non-GAAP)

$ 2,380

$ 1,798

$ 8,404

$ 8,135







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

Adjusted Capital Expenditures (in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP)

$ 1,675

$ 2,066

$ 5,615

$ 7,171

Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases, and other financial liabilities

565

100

406

777

Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,240

$ 2,166

$ 6,021

$ 7,948





















Free Cash Flow (in millions)

















Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$ 2,224

$ (910)

$ 9,445

$ 6,911

Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns

1,675

2,066

5,615

7,171

Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP)

$ 549

$ (2,976)

$ 3,830

$ (260)





















Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$ 2,224

$ (910)

$ 9,445

$ 6,911

Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)

2,240

2,166

6,021

7,948

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$ (16)

$ (3,076)

$ 3,424

$ (1,037)













December 31,

Increase/ (Decrease)

Adjusted total debt and Adjusted net debt (in millions)





2024

2023



Debt, finance lease obligations and other financial liabilities - current and noncurrent (GAAP)





$ 28,656

$ 31,660

$ (3,004)

Operating lease obligations - current and noncurrent





4,977

5,079

(102)

Pension and postretirement liabilities - noncurrent





1,233

1,605

(372)

Adjusted total debt (Non-GAAP)





$ 34,866

$ 38,344

(3,478)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents





$ 8,769

$ 6,058

2,711

Short-term investments





5,706

8,330

(2,624)

Adjusted net debt (Non-GAAP)





$ 20,391

$ 23,956

(3,565)

Net leverage (Non-GAAP)





2.4

2.9

(0.5) pts.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions, except for percentage changes and per share data) 2024

2023



2024

2023

Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 13,192

$ 12,628

4.5

$ 51,967

$ 49,506

5.0 Special charges 68

47

NM

112

949

NM Operating expenses, excluding special charges 13,124

12,581

4.3

51,855

48,557

6.8 Adjusted to exclude:





















Fuel expense 2,676

3,315

(19.3)

11,756

12,651

(7.1) Profit sharing 294

160

83.8

713

681

4.7 Third-party business expenses 63

53

18.9

246

192

28.1 Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 10,091

$ 9,053

11.5

$ 39,140

$ 35,033

11.7























Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,503

$ 998

50.6

$ 5,096

$ 4,211

21.0 Special charges 68

47

NM

112

949

NM Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,571

$ 1,045

50.3

$ 5,208

$ 5,160

0.9























Operating margin 10.2 %

7.3 %

2.9 pts.

8.9 %

7.8 %

1.1 pts. Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) 10.7 %

7.7 %

3.0 pts.

9.1 %

9.6 %

(0.5) pts.























Pre-tax income (GAAP) $ 1,307

$ 771

69.5

$ 4,168

$ 3,387

23.1 Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 68

47

NM

112

949

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 39

27

NM

199

(27)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees 18

—

NM

128

11

NM Adjusted pre-tax income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,432

$ 845

69.5

$ 4,607

$ 4,320

6.6























Pre-tax margin (GAAP) 8.9 %

5.7 %

3.2 pts.

7.3 %

6.3 %

1.0 pt. Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) 9.7 %

6.2 %

3.5 pts.

8.1 %

8.0 %

0.1 pts.























Net income (GAAP) $ 985

$ 600

64.2

$ 3,149

$ 2,618

20.3 Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 68

47

NM

112

949

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 39

27

NM

199

(27)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees 18

—

NM

128

11

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (20)

(10)

NM

(54)

(214)

NM Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,090

$ 664

64.2

$ 3,534

$ 3,337

5.9























Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.95

$ 1.81

63.0

$ 9.45

$ 7.89

19.8 Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 0.20

0.14

NM

0.33

2.86

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 0.11

0.08

NM

0.60

(0.08)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees 0.06

—

NM

0.39

0.03

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (0.06)

(0.03)

NM

(0.16)

(0.65)

NM Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 3.26

$ 2.00

63.0

$ 10.61

$ 10.05

5.6

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions) December 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,769

$ 6,058 Short-term investments 5,706

8,330 Receivables, net 2,163

1,898 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 1,572

1,561 Prepaid expenses and other 673

640 Total current assets 18,883

18,487 Operating property and equipment, net 42,908

39,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,815

3,914 Goodwill 4,527

4,527 Intangible assets, net 2,683

2,725 Investments in affiliates and other, net 1,267

1,636 Total noncurrent assets 55,200

52,617 Total assets $ 74,083

$ 71,104







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 4,193

$ 3,835 Accrued salaries and benefits 3,289

2,940 Advance ticket sales 7,561

6,704 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 3,403

3,095 Current maturities of long-term debt, finance leases, and other financial liabilities 3,453

4,247 Current maturities of operating leases 467

576 Other 948

806 Total current liabilities 23,314

22,203 Long-term debt, finance leases, and other financial liabilities 25,203

27,413 Long-term obligations under operating leases 4,510

4,503 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 4,038

4,048 Pension and postretirement benefit liability 1,233

1,605 Deferred income taxes 1,580

594 Other 1,530

1,414 Total noncurrent liabilities 38,094

39,577 Total stockholders' equity 12,675

9,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 74,083

$ 71,104

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,445

$ 6,911







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (5,615)

(7,171) Purchases of short-term and other investments (5,809)

(9,470) Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 8,661

10,519 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 109

39 Other, net 3

(23) Net cash used in investing activities (2,651)

(6,106)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt and other financial liabilities, net of discounts and fees 6,139

2,388 Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities (10,138)

(4,248) Repurchases of common stock (162)

— Other, net (21)

(32) Net cash used in financing activities (4,182)

(1,892) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,612

(1,087) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 6,334

7,421 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 8,946

$ 6,334







Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other $ 406

$ 777 Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 577

552 Lease modifications and lease conversions 290

546 Investment interests received in exchange for goods and services 18

33

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED) Special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net include the following:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating :















(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

$ 68

$ 47

$ 112

$ 135 Labor contract ratification bonuses

—

—

—

814 Total operating special charges

68

47

112

949

















Nonoperating :















Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

39

27

199

(27) Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

18

—

128

11 Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

57

27

327

(16) Total operating and nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

125

74

439

933 Income tax benefit, net of valuation allowance

(20)

(10)

(54)

(214) Total operating and nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net of income taxes

$ 105

$ 64

$ 385

$ 719

Operating and nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments included the following:

During 2024, in addition to gains and losses on sales of assets, other operating special charges included $66 million of non-recurring employee benefit-related charges as well as $32 million of accelerated depreciation on assets with shortened useful lives.

During 2023, the company recorded $814 million of expense associated with the agreements with its employees represented by Air Line Pilots Association, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and other labor unions.

During 2024, the company recorded $128 million of charges related to the prepayment in full of the outstanding principal balance of the term loan facility of the MileagePlus financing agreements in July 2024, the refinancing of its 2021 term loans in February 2024 and a partial prepayment of the 2024 term loan.

Effective tax rate:

The company's effective tax rates were as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Effective tax rate 24.6 %

22.2 %

24.4 %

22.7 %

The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate, which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items.

_________________________________ 1 For additional information about the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

2 Includes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn credit facilities.

