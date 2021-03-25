United Airlines Adds New Direct Flights to Coastal Vacation Destinations Starting Memorial Day Weekend

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more travelers begin to plan long-awaited getaways with family and friends, United Airlines is kicking off summer vacation season with a robust May schedule that includes the addition of 26 new nonstop routes between Midwest cities such as Cleveland, Cincinnati and Milwaukee and popular vacation destinations such as Hilton Head, S.C.; Pensacola, Fla.; and Portland, Maine. The airline also plans to resume more than 20 domestic routes and will start new service between Orange County, Calif., and Honolulu.

Internationally, in May United will fly more than 100% of its pre-pandemic schedule to Latin America compared to what it operated in 2019, including more flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The airline also plans to resume flights between Chicago and Tokyo Haneda, resume passenger flights between New York/Newark and Milan and Rome, and restart service between Chicago and Amsterdam. In total, United plans to operate 52% of its overall schedule compared to May 2019, whereas in May 2020 United operated 14% of its overall schedule compared to May 2019.

"In the past few weeks, we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the pandemic," said Ankit Gupta, vice president of United's domestic network planning and scheduling. "As we rebuild our schedule to meet that demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways we are finding opportunities to add new and exciting service. And as we have done throughout the entire pandemic, we will continue being nimble and strategic with our network to add the right service to the destinations our customers want to visit."

Domestic May Schedule

Starting May 27, United will begin point-to-point service to Charleston, S.C.; Hilton Head, S.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Pensacola, Fla. and Portland, Maine from seven cities including Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; St. Louis, Mo.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Milwaukee, Wis. and Indianapolis, Ind. United plans to operate these point-to-point routes through Labor Day weekend. Most customers on these flights will experience United's new Bombardier CRJ-550 – the world's first 50-seater aircraft with two cabins. The spacious CRJ-550 is equipped with 10 first class seats, 20 Economy Plus seats, 20 standard economy seats, Wi-Fi, more legroom and enough overhead bin space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.

For video and photos of the CRJ-550 click here.

United also continues to be a leading airline to Hawaii, offering more than 200 weekly flights, including new service between Orange County and Honolulu. In May, United will begin offering United Premium Plus® service on select Hawaii routes, which includes a bigger, more comfortable seat and a complimentary meal. United Premium Plus will be available for customers traveling to Honolulu and Maui from Chicago and Denver and will be expanded in June to flights between Chicago and Kona, Houston and Honolulu, and New York/Newark and Maui. United allows customers with valid negative COVID-19 tests to pre-clear before departing to Hawaii so they can save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival in the islands.

In addition to the new point-to-point service, United will resume 20 domestic flights to popular destinations and introduce three new domestic routes. This new nonstop service includes flights between Houston and Kalispell, Mont.; Washington, D.C. and Bozeman, Mont.; and between Chicago and Nantucket, Mass. Overall, United plans to operate 58% of its domestic schedule compared to May 2019.

International May Schedule

United will fly 46% of its international schedule compared to its May 2019 schedule. As customers continue to travel to warm beach destinations, United will operate more flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America than the carrier flew in 2019, providing more options to travel to Central America than any other U.S. carrier. Across the Pacific, United will resume flights between Chicago and Tokyo's Haneda airport and increase service from Los Angeles to Sydney and Tokyo Narita. Across the Atlantic, United will resume service between Newark and Milan and Rome as well as between Chicago and Amsterdam, Munich and Tel Aviv.

New Summer Point-to-Point Frequencies



Service from Cleveland to: Destination Frequency Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 3x weekly

Service from Cincinnati to: Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 3x weekly

Service from Columbus to: Charleston, S.C. 4x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 4x weekly

Service from Indianapolis to: Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 4x weekly Portland, Maine 4x weekly

Service from Milwaukee to: Charleston, S.C. 2x weekly Myrtle Beach, S.C. 2x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 2x weekly Portland, Maine 2x weekly Savannah, Ga. 2x weekly

Service from St. Louis to: Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3x weekly

Service from Pittsburgh to: Charleston, S.C. 3x weekly Hilton Head, S.C. 3x weekly Pensacola, Fla. 3x weekly Portland, Maine 3x weekly

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

