United Airlines and Turo partner to enable MileagePlus members to earn miles on every Turo trip

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, today announced a new relationship that allows United Airlines travelers to earn MileagePlus® miles with every Turo trip.

This collaboration offers United customers an easy way to enhance their travel experience while earning rewards. With Turo's extraordinary selection of over 1,600 makes and models, travelers can find the perfect vehicle for their needs, whether it's a stylish convertible for a weekend getaway or a spacious SUV for a family road trip.

United customers will earn 5 miles per dollar spent on their first Turo trip and 1 mile per dollar spent on every Turo trip after. With Turo's convenient delivery options, including airport, neighborhood, and doorstep delivery, earning miles has never been easier.

"Turo is excited to partner with United Airlines to reward travelers with MileagePlus miles for choosing Turo," said Turo Vice President, Business and Corporate Development, Andro Vrdoljak. "Our vast network of hosts in over 16,000 cities provides United travelers with convenient access to a wide variety of vehicles, allowing them to earn miles wherever their travels take them."

To learn more about this offer and start earning miles, visit https://turo.com/us/en/car-rental/united-states/united .

