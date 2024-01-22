United Airlines Announces Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Full-year diluted earnings per share of $7.89; full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $10.05

Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.81, adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $2.00, ahead of expectations

Delivered best quarterly on-time arrival performance in company history2

Newark operations improved substantially with the best 4th quarter ever for on-time performance

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. The company delivered full-year diluted earnings per share of $7.89 and adjusted full-year diluted earnings per share1 of $10.05, achieving its initial full-year target of $10 - $12 set at the beginning of 2023.

United's diversified revenue strategy proved, once again, to be a critical, differentiated, competitive advantage. United's premium cabin saw an increase in revenue of 16% for the quarter year-over-year, while its Basic Economy offering again saw a substantial revenue increase of 20% for the quarter year-over-year.

United also benefited from cost convergence across the industry. This cost convergence resulted in a stronger relationship between United's unit costs and unit revenue performance. Combined with durable demand for travel and an increasing preference for United's reliable operational performance and premium offerings, the company delivered on its initial full year 2023 earnings per share guidance despite a wide range of headwinds.

"Our plans really came together in 2023, and I want to thank the United team for all of the hard work it took to get us there," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "Despite unpredictable headwinds, we delivered on our ambitious EPS target that few thought possible – and set new operational records for our customers," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "Looking ahead, we expect these trends to continue and United is incredibly well positioned to capitalize on them and to deliver on our short and long-term financial targets."

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Capacity up 14.7% compared to fourth-quarter 2022.

Total operating revenue of $13.6 billion , up 9.9% compared to fourth-quarter 2022.

, up 9.9% compared to fourth-quarter 2022. TRASM 4 down 4.2% compared to fourth-quarter 2022.

down 4.2% compared to fourth-quarter 2022. CASM 4 down 0.1%, and CASM-ex 1,4 up 4.9%, compared to fourth-quarter 2022.

down 0.1%, and CASM-ex up 4.9%, compared to fourth-quarter 2022. Pre-tax income of $0.8 billion , with a pre-tax margin of 5.7%; adjusted pre-tax income 1 of $0.8 billion , with an adjusted pre-tax margin 1 of 6.2%.

, with a pre-tax margin of 5.7%; adjusted pre-tax income of , with an adjusted pre-tax margin of 6.2%. Net income of $0.6 billion ; adjusted net income 1 of $0.7 billion .

; adjusted net income of . Diluted earnings per share of $1.81 ; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $2.00 .

; adjusted diluted earnings per share of . Average fuel price per gallon of $3.13 .

Full-Year Financial Results

Net income of $2.6 billion ; adjusted net income 1 of $3.3 billion .

; adjusted net income of . Pre-tax income of $3.4 billion , with a pre-tax margin of 6.3%; adjusted pre-tax income 1 of $4.3 billion , with an adjusted pre-tax margin 1 of 8.0%.

, with a pre-tax margin of 6.3%; adjusted pre-tax income of , with an adjusted pre-tax margin of 8.0%. Diluted earnings per share of $7.89 ; adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $10.05 .

; adjusted diluted earnings per share of . Ending available liquidity 3 of $16.1 billion .

of . Total debt and finance lease obligations of $29.3 billion at year end.

at year end. Adjusted net debt1 to adjusted EBITDAR1 of 2.9x, consistent with the guidance provided at the start of the year.

Key Highlights

Announced orders for 110 more aircraft for delivery beginning in 2028 – another significant milestone in the company's United Next growth strategy.

Took delivery and flew the first revenue flight of the airline's first A321neo. The new aircraft is achieving the highest customer survey results in the entire fleet.

United pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) ratified a new four-year contract. In addition, employees represented by International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) and United ratified a new 2-year contract in May.

Accrued $681 million for the year for employee profit sharing.

for the year for employee profit sharing. Opened five new United Club℠ locations across three hubs, including the airline's largest – a 35,000 sq. ft. club in its Denver hub.

hub. Announced significant updates to Houston and Denver hubs and opened a new Terminal A at Newark .

and hubs and opened a new Terminal A at . Celebrated the graduation of United Aviate Academy's inaugural class of pilots, an important step toward training the next generation of talented, qualified, and motivated aviators.

Launched the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund℠, a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle designed to leverage support from cross-industry businesses to support start-ups focused on decarbonizing air travel through sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) research, technology and production associated with SAF, convening nearly $200 million in investment power to support the production of SAF since the launch.

in investment power to support the production of SAF since the launch. Opened an expanded and newly renovated global Inflight Training Center in Houston, Texas – the $32 million expansion project more than doubles the available training space.

Customer Experience

The United mobile app was named the Best Airline App by Business Traveler USA at their Business Traveler Awards North America in the fourth quarter, making it the world's most downloaded airline app.

at their Business Traveler Awards North America in the fourth quarter, making it the world's most downloaded airline app. Became the first airline to launch Live Activities for iPhone, giving customers real-time access to their boarding pass, gate and seat number, and countdown clock to departure time, hosting 65 million sessions in 2023.

In the fourth quarter, United announced the largest overhaul since 2016 of United Polaris® – the airline's international business class – debuting new in-airport and onboard amenities from Therabody® and Saks Fifth Avenue that are designed to give customers "the best sleep in the sky."

United launched WILMA in the fourth quarter, a new boarding process that enables a smoother and faster boarding process.

Best fourth quarter CSAT in the company's history. 2

United was recognized in Forbes' first-ever best customer service list in the fourth quarter, which honored top brands for excelling in high-quality service.

Throughout the year, saved 713,000 customer connections through Connection Saver, ensuring more customers made their flights.

Became the first U.S. airline to add braille to aircraft interiors.

Customers who were extremely likely to recommend United to family and friends increased by 4% year over year.

Two thirds of United's travelers in 2023 used the mobile app to manage their day-of travel, from re-booking options, bag tracking information and hotel vouchers when eligible.

Operations

During the last two weeks of December, United operated its busiest travel period in history, flying 8.2 million customers – an average of 483,000 each day.

In the fourth quarter, the airline achieved its best-ever on-time performance 2 for express and consolidated flying, and second-best quarter for mainline flying.

for express and consolidated flying, and second-best quarter for mainline flying. The fourth quarter set the record for the lowest quarterly misconnect rate. 2

United carried the largest number of passengers ever in a year at 165 million, and achieved the highest seat factor ever for the year at 86.4%.

Network

In the fourth quarter, United announced the largest international winter schedule expansion in the airline's history, with the addition of 50 daily flights and new routes between Denver and the Caribbean including San Juan and Montego Bay .

and the including and . United announced its largest-ever international summer 2024 schedule in the fourth quarter, including the first and only non-stop flight between Newark and Faro, Portugal and new flights to Reykjavik, Iceland ; Brussels ; Rome and Málaga, Spain and the introduction of service to nine of the airline's most popular seasonal routes up to two months early.

and Faro, and new flights to ; ; and Málaga, and the introduction of service to nine of the airline's most popular seasonal routes up to two months early. Re-introduced daily service to China , resuming service to Beijing from San Francisco and increasing service to Shanghai to daily flights in the fourth quarter.

, resuming service to from and increasing service to to daily flights in the fourth quarter. Operated the largest-ever fourth quarter schedule by available seat miles from Denver in company history, serving more daily flights to more destinations from Denver than any other airline.

in company history, serving more daily flights to more destinations from than any other airline. Became the world's largest airline by available seat miles for the full year of 2023.

Flew the largest domestic schedule in company history (by available seat miles, excluding Canada ) for the full fiscal year with over 3,500 daily domestic flights.

) for the full fiscal year with over 3,500 daily domestic flights. Flew the largest international schedule among U.S. carriers by available seat miles for the full fiscal year, 30% larger than the next largest carrier.

Launched three new international destinations including Málaga, Spain ; Dubai , United Arab Emirates and the only nonstop service from the U.S. to New Zealand's South Island with flights to Christchurch, New Zealand . Launched new international routes to existing destinations, including Barcelona, Spain ; Rome ; Shannon, Ireland ; Auckland, New Zealand ; Brisbane, Australia ; San Juan, Puerto Rico ; Montego Bay, Jamaica ; Hong Kong ; Tokyo and the first nonstop service between the continental U.S. and the Philippines by a U.S. airline with flights to Manila, Philippines . Additionally resumed service to Osaka, Japan ; Managua, Nicaragua ; Stockholm, Sweden and Beijing for the first time since the pandemic and added additional frequencies on routes to London ; Edinburgh, United Kingdom ; Paris ; Naples, Italy ; Delhi, India ; Shanghai and Taipei .

; , and the only nonstop service from the U.S. to South Island with flights to . Launched new international routes to existing destinations, including ; ; Shannon, ; ; ; ; ; ; and the first nonstop service between the continental U.S. and by a U.S. airline with flights to . Additionally resumed service to ; ; and for the first time since the pandemic and added additional frequencies on routes to ; ; ; ; ; and . For the full fiscal year, United had the greatest increase in-seat capacity year over year compared to the four other largest U.S. carriers, and had the second largest increase in volume of scheduled departures year over year.

Communities

United hosted Fantasy Flight events across 12 stations in the fourth quarter, where 770 employees volunteered to provide a unique event for children across the world, including Hawaiian residents impacted by wildfires, those terminally ill, or those suffering from serious medical conditions.

United, alongside MileagePlus® members, donated more than 106 million miles to non-profit charities across the globe in 2023 via the Miles on a Mission℠ program.

Welcomed nine new corporate participants to its Eco-Skies Alliance program, set up to contribute to the purchase of SAF. To date the program has invested in the future production of more than five billion gallons of SAF.

United collaborated with Sesame Workshop to announce Oscar the Grouch as its first Chief Trash Officer as he and the airline celebrate his love of rubbish. The campaign is designed to promote the expected benefit of using SAF more broadly.

In 2023, United received SAF-blended fuel deliveries at Amsterdam , Los Angeles , London Heathrow and San Francisco airports, representing two new airports where United has used a SAF blend.

, , London Heathrow and airports, representing two new airports where United has used a SAF blend. In 2023, approximately 5,600 employees volunteered over 59,000 hours at nonprofits organizations in communities around the world.

During the year, United transported nearly 313 million pounds of cargo, including approximately 9.6 million pounds of medical shipments and 264,000 pounds of military shipments.

-tables attached-

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (In millions, except percentage changes and per share data)

2023

2022





2023

2022

Operating revenue:

























Passenger revenue

$ 12,421

$ 11,202

10.9



$ 49,046

$ 40,032

22.5 Cargo

402

472

(14.8)



1,495

2,171

(31.1) Other operating revenue

803

726

10.6



3,176

2,752

15.4 Total operating revenue

13,626

12,400

9.9



53,717

44,955

19.5



























Operating expense:

























Salaries and related costs

3,841

3,000

28.0



14,787

11,466

29.0 Aircraft fuel

3,315

3,317

(0.1)



12,651

13,113

(3.5) Landing fees and other rent

793

657

20.7



3,076

2,576

19.4 Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

664

600

10.7



2,736

2,153

27.1 Depreciation and amortization

684

624

9.6



2,671

2,456

8.8 Regional capacity purchase

594

571

4.0



2,400

2,299

4.4 Distribution expenses

571

434

31.6



1,977

1,535

28.8 Aircraft rent

46

59

(22.0)



197

252

(21.8) Special charges

47

16

NM



949

140

NM Other operating expenses

2,073

1,745

18.8



8,062

6,628

21.6 Total operating expense

12,628

11,023

14.6



49,506

42,618

16.2



























Operating income

998

1,377

(27.5)



4,211

2,337

80.2



























Nonoperating income (expense):

























Interest expense

(484)

(479)

1.0



(1,956)

(1,778)

10.0 Interest income

207

156

32.7



827

298

NM Interest capitalized

54

32

68.8



182

105

73.3 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net

(27)

32

NM



27

20

35.0 Miscellaneous, net

23

12

91.7



96

8

NM Total nonoperating expense, net

(227)

(247)

(8.1)



(824)

(1,347)

(38.8)



























Income before income tax expense

771

1,130

(31.8)



3,387

990

NM



























Income tax expense

171

287

(40.4)



769

253

NM Net income

$ 600

$ 843

(28.8)



$ 2,618

$ 737

NM



























Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.81

$ 2.55

(29.0)



$ 7.89

$ 2.23

NM Diluted weighted average shares

331.3

330.4

0.3



331.9

330.1

0.5



























NM-Greater than 100% change or otherwise not meaningful.



























UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)

Information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):



4Q 2023 Passenger Revenue

Passenger Revenue vs. 4Q 2022

Passenger

Revenue

per

Available

Seat Mile

("PRASM")

vs. 4Q 2022

Yield vs.

4Q 2022

Available Seat Miles

("ASMs") vs. 4Q 2022

4Q 2023

ASMs

4Q 2023

Revenue

Passenger

Miles

("RPMs") Domestic $ 7,697

6.9 %

(0.5 %)

1.0 %

7.4 %

40,343

34,506



























Europe 1,910

15.3 %

3.9 %

6.4 %

11.0 %

12,707

10,147 Pacific 1,328

61.2 %

(11.6 %)

(2.5) %

82.3 %

10,800

7,708 Latin America 1,196

6.9 %

(11.6 %)

(8.4 %)

20.9 %

7,797

6,580 Middle East/India/Africa 290

(28.2 %)

1.0 %

4.0 %

(29.0 %)

2,080

1,730 International 4,724

18.0 %

(5.5 %)

0.0 %

24.8 %

33,384

26,165



























Consolidated $ 12,421

10.9 %

(3.3 %)

0.0 %

14.7 %

73,727

60,671

Select operating statistics are as follows:





Three Months

Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)





2023

2022





2023

2022



Passengers (thousands) (a)

41,779

38,242

9.2



164,927

144,300

14.3

RPMs (millions) (b)

60,671

54,758

10.8



244,435

206,791

18.2

ASMs (millions) (c)

73,727

64,294

14.7



291,333

247,858

17.5

Passenger load factor: (d)



























Consolidated

82.3 %

85.2 %

(2.9) pts.

83.9 %

83.4 %

0.5 pts. Domestic

85.5 %

86.8 %

(1.3) pts.

85.1 %

85.5 %

(0.4) pts. International

78.4 %

82.9 %

(4.5) pts.

82.4 %

80.5 %

1.9 pts. PRASM (cents)

16.85

17.42

(3.3)



16.84

16.15

4.3

Total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") (cents)

18.48

19.29

(4.2)



18.44

18.14

1.7

Average yield per RPM (cents) (e)

20.47

20.46

—



20.07

19.36

3.7

Cargo revenue ton miles (millions) (f)

894

765

16.9



3,159

3,041

3.9

Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,358

1,338

1.5



1,358

1,338

1.5

Average stage length (miles) (g)

1,475

1,436

2.7



1,479

1,437

2.9

Employee headcount, as of December 31 (in thousands)

103.3

92.8

11.3



103.3

92.8

11.3

Cost per ASM ("CASM") (cents)

17.13

17.14

(0.1)



16.99

17.19

(1.2)

CASM-ex (cents) (h)

12.28

11.71

4.9



12.03

11.73

2.6

Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 3.13

$ 3.54

(11.6)



$ 3.01

$ 3.63

(17.1)

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

1,059

936

13.1



4,205

3,608

16.5







(a) The number of revenue passengers measured by each flight segment flown. (b) The number of scheduled miles flown by revenue passengers. (c) The number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of scheduled miles those seats are flown. (d) RPMs divided by ASMs. (e) The average passenger revenue received for each RPM flown. (f) The number of cargo revenue tons transported multiplied by the number of miles flown. (g) Average stage length equals the average distance a flight travels weighted for size of aircraft. (h) CASM-ex is CASM less the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges and third-party expenses. See NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION for a reconciliation of CASM-ex to CASM, the most comparable GAAP measure.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

1 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA excluding aircraft rent (adjusted EBITDAR), adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, CASM-ex, adjusted capital expenditures, adjusted total debt, adjusted net debt, free cash flow, and free cash flow, net of financings, among others. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking measures where the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above. The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

CASM: CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel expense, and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because those items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, flight academy, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel expense from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR: UAL also reports EBITDA and EBITDAR excluding special charges, nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net and nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees. UAL believes that adjusting for these items is useful to investors because they are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance.

Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow: UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.

Adjusted Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt: Adjusted total debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes current and long-term debt, operating lease obligations and finance lease obligations, current and noncurrent other financial liabilities and noncurrent pension and postretirement obligations. Adjusted net debt is adjusted total debt minus cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. UAL provides adjusted total debt and adjusted net debt because we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt and debt-like obligation profile.





Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



2023

2022



2023

2022

CASM-ex (cents)























CASM (GAAP)4

17.13

17.14

(0.1)

16.99

17.19

(1.2) Fuel expense

4.49

5.16

(13.0)

4.34

5.29

(18.0) Special charges

0.07

0.02

NM

0.32

0.05

NM Profit sharing

0.22

0.19

15.8

0.23

0.06

NM Third-party business expenses

0.07

0.06

16.7

0.07

0.06

16.7 CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)4

12.28

11.71

4.9

12.03

11.73

2.6

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR (in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income

$ 600

$ 843

$ 2,618

$ 737

Adjusted for:

















Depreciation and amortization

684

624

2,671

2,456

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income

223

291

947

1,375

Income tax expense

171

287

769

253

Special charges

47

16

949

140

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

27

(32)

(27)

(20)

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

—

—

11

7

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,752

$ 2,029

$ 7,938

$ 4,948

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.9 %

16.4 %

14.8 %

11.0 %





















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,752

$ 2,029

$ 7,938

$ 4,948

Aircraft rent

46

59

197

252

Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 1,798

$ 2,088

$ 8,135

$ 5,200





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, Adjusted Capital Expenditures (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP) $ 2,066

$ 2,539

$ 7,171

$ 4,819 Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases, and other financial liabilities 100

19

777

19 Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) $ 2,166

$ 2,558

$ 7,948

$ 4,838















Free Cash Flow (in millions)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ (910)

$ 1,158

$ 6,911

$ 6,066 Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns 2,066

2,539

7,171

4,819 Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP) $ (2,976)

$ (1,381)

$ (260)

$ 1,247















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ (910)

$ 1,158

$ 6,911

$ 6,066 Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) 2,166

2,558

7,948

4,838 Less aircraft operating lease additions —

—

—

4 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (3,076)

$ (1,400)

$ (1,037)

$ 1,224





December 31,

Increase/ (Decrease)

Adjusted total debt and Adjusted net debt (in millions)

2023

2022



Debt - current and noncurrent (GAAP)

$ 29,075

$ 31,194

$ (2,119)

Operating lease obligations - current and noncurrent

5,079

5,020

59

Finance lease obligations - current and noncurrent

263

219

44

Pension and postretirement liabilities - noncurrent

1,605

1,418

187

Other financial liabilities - current and noncurrent

2,322

867

1,455

Adjusted total debt (Non-GAAP)

$ 38,344

$ 38,718

(374)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,058

$ 7,166

(1,108)

Short-term investments

8,330

9,248

(918)

Adjusted net debt

$ 23,956

$ 22,304

1,652

Adjusted net debt divided by year ended December 31 adjusted EBITDAR

2.9

4.3

(1.4) pts.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Year Ended

December 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions, except percentage changes and per share data) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 12,628

$ 11,023

14.6

$ 49,506

$ 42,618

16.2 Special charges 47

16

NM

949

140

NM Operating expenses, excluding special charges 12,581

11,007

14.3

48,557

42,478

14.3 Adjusted to exclude:





















Fuel expense 3,315

3,317

(0.1)

12,651

13,113

(3.5) Profit sharing 160

125

28.0

681

133

NM Third-party business expenses 53

36

47.2

192

146

31.5 Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 9,053

$ 7,529

20.2

$ 35,033

$ 29,086

20.4























Operating income (GAAP) $ 998

$ 1,377

(27.5)

$ 4,211

$ 2,337

80.2 Special charges 47

16

NM

949

140

NM Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,045

$ 1,393

(25.0)

$ 5,160

$ 2,477

NM























Operating margin 7.3 %

11.1 %

(3.8) pts

7.8 %

5.2 %

2.6 pts Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) 7.7 %

11.2 %

(3.5) pts

9.6 %

5.5 %

4.1 pts























Pre-tax income (GAAP) $ 771

$ 1,130

(31.8)

$ 3,387

$ 990

242.1 Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 47

16

NM

949

140

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 27

(32)

NM

(27)

(20)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees —

—

NM

11

7

NM Adjusted pre-tax income (Non-GAAP) $ 845

$ 1,114

(24.1)

$ 4,320

$ 1,117

NM























Pre-tax margin 5.7 %

9.1 %

(3.4) pts.

6.3 %

2.2 %

4.1 pts. Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) 6.2 %

9.0 %

(2.8) pts.

8.0 %

2.5 %

5.5 pts.























Net income (GAAP) $ 600

$ 843

(28.8)

$ 2,618

$ 737

255.2 Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 47

16

NM

949

140

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 27

(32)

NM

(27)

(20)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees —

—

NM

11

7

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (10)

(16)

NM

(214)

(33)

NM Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 664

$ 811

(18.1)

$ 3,337

$ 831

NM























Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.81

$ 2.55

(29.0)

$ 7.89

$ 2.23

NM Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 0.14

0.05

NM

2.86

0.42

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 0.08

(0.10)

NM

(0.08)

(0.06)

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees —

—

NM

0.03

0.03

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (0.03)

(0.04)

NM

(0.65)

(0.10)

NM Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.00

$ 2.46

(18.7)

$ 10.05

$ 2.52

NM

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) December 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,058

$ 7,166 Short-term investments 8,330

9,248 Restricted cash 31

45 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2023—$18; 2022—$11) 1,898

1,801 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2023—$689; 2022—$610) 1,561

1,109 Prepaid expenses and other 609

689 Total current assets 18,487

20,058







Total operating property and equipment, net 39,815

34,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,914

3,889 Other assets:





Goodwill 4,527

4,527 Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2023—$1,495; 2022—$1,472) 2,725

2,762 Restricted cash 245

210 Deferred income taxes —

91 Investments in affiliates and other, less allowance for credit losses (2023—$38; 2022—$21) 1,391

1,373 Total other assets 8,888

8,963 Total assets $ 71,104

$ 67,358







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,835

$ 3,395 Accrued salaries and benefits 2,940

1,971 Advance ticket sales 6,704

7,555 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 3,095

2,693 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,018

2,911 Current maturities of other financial liabilities 57

23 Current maturities of operating leases 576

561 Current maturities of finance leases 172

104 Other 806

779 Total current liabilities 22,203

19,992 Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:





Long-term debt 25,057

28,283 Long-term obligations under operating leases 4,503

4,459 Long-term obligations under finance leases 91

115 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 4,048

3,982 Pension liability 968

747 Postretirement benefit liability 637

671 Deferred income taxes 594

— Other financial liabilities 2,265

844 Other 1,414

1,369 Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits 39,577

40,470 Total stockholders' equity 9,324

6,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,104

$ 67,358

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(In millions) Year Ended December 31,

2023

(UNAUDITED)

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,911

$ 6,066







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (7,171)

(4,819) Purchases of short-term and other investments (9,470)

(11,232) Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 10,519

2,084 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 39

207 Other, net (23)

(69) Net cash used in investing activities (6,106)

(13,829)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt and other financing liabilities, net of discounts and fees 2,388

736 Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities (4,248)

(4,011) Other, net (32)

(74) Net cash used in financing activities (1,892)

(3,349) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,087)

(11,112) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 7,421

18,533 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 6,334

$ 7,421







Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other $ 777

$ 19 Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 552

137 Lease modifications and lease conversions 546

(84) Investment interests received in exchange for goods and services 33

103

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

Special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net include the following:





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31, (In millions)

2023

2022



2023

2022 Operating :

















Labor contract ratification bonuses

$ —

$ —



$ 814

$ — (Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

47

16



135

140 Total operating special charges

47

16



949

140



















Nonoperating :

















Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

27

(32)



(27)

(20) Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

—

—



11

7 Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

27

(32)



(16)

(13) Total operating and nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

74

(16)



933

127 Income tax benefit, net of valuation allowance

(10)

(16)



(214)

(33) Total operating and non-operating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net of income taxes

$ 64

$ (32)



$ 719

$ 94

Labor contract ratification bonuses: During the year ended December 31, 2023, the company recorded $814 million of expense associated with the agreements with the Air Line Pilots Association, the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers and other work groups.

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges: During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the company recorded $47 million and $135 million, respectively, of net charges primarily comprised of accelerated depreciation related to certain of the company's assets that will be retired early, reserves for various legal matters, a write-down of flight training equipment that is being sold and other gains and losses on the sale of assets.

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the company recorded net charges of $16 million and $140 million, respectively. For the full year 2022, the net charges primarily consisted of $94 million for various legal matters, and $23 million related to certain contract disputes.

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net: All amounts represent changes to the market value of equity investments.

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees : During the year ended December 31, 2023, the company recorded $11 million of charges primarily related to the prepayment of $1.0 billion of the outstanding principal amount under a 2021 term loan facility.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the company recorded $7 million of charges mainly related to the early redemption of $400 million of the outstanding principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due 2022.

Effective tax rate:

The company's effective tax rates were as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Effective tax rate 22.2 %

25.4 %

22.7 %

25.6 %

The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate, which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items.















1 For additional information about the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below. 2 Excluding years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — 2020 and 2021. 3 Includes cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn credit facilities. 4 Effective with the current period, the Company reclassified certain commissions totaling $80 million from contra-revenue to distribution expense as an immaterial classification correction. The reclassification increased fourth quarter 2023 CASM, CASM-Ex and TRASM by 0.6%, 1.0% and 0.6%, respectively, compared to the prior period, but had no impact on operating income, net income, or cash flows from operations.

