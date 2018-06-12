United Airlines Becomes First Carrier to Receive Audubon International's Green Hospitality Award

United and Audubon International, the not-for-profit environmental education organization dedicated to sustainable natural resource management, will continue to work together to further improve the sustainability of the airline's airport lounges around the globe, including its new United Polaris lounge locations at several major U.S. hubs. United has already achieved separate "Green Business" certifications for United Club locations from the cities of Los Angeles, Denver and San Diego.

United's achievement at Los Angeles International Airport follows the airline's historic launch of service in 2016 using commercial-scale volumes of sustainable aviation fuel at the Los Angeles hub for regularly scheduled departures.

"As an industry-leading airline in green initiatives, we are constantly pursuing ways to reduce our footprint, whether through our use of low-carbon, sustainable aviation biofuel or our revaluation of onboard materials that resulted in keeping 30,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the air each year," said Gavin Molloy, United's vice president of corporate real estate and environmental affairs. "Teaming up with Audubon International enables us to further reduce our impact on the environment not just in the air but also at our facilities across our system."

"We're very happy to welcome United Airlines into our Green Hospitality program," said Christine Kane, Audubon International's chief executive officer. "United's focus on minimizing the environmental impact of its operation aligns perfectly with our mission to foster the sustainable use of natural resources in all the places people live, work and play. This partnership is a great example of how working together to improve individual aspects of one's daily life or business operation will result in a larger, and more positive, cumulative impact."

"At Los Angeles International Airport, being at the forefront of environmental sustainability is a top priority not only for our airport, but for our airline partners as well," said Samantha Bricker, Los Angeles World Airports' deputy executive director for environmental programs. "We are pleased that United chose this Los Angeles United Club lounge to be the first to achieve certification through the new Audubon International Green Hospitality Program and we look forward to continuing to work with United on environmental stewardship efforts."

Last year, United teamed up with Audubon International to protect raptors – including hawks, kestrels and owls – in and around New York-area airports and resettle the birds of prey at suitable golf course habitats where the species are more likely to thrive. The Raptor Relocation Program helps minimize risk to wildlife, reduce damage to aircraft and enable the airline to operate more efficiently within some of the world's busiest airspace.

United's award-winning Eco-Skies program represents the company's commitment to the environment and the actions taken every day to create a sustainable future. In 2017, Air Transport World (ATW) magazine named United the Eco-Airline of the Year for the second time since the airline launched the Eco-Skies program. This year, United Airlines ranked No. 1 among global carriers in Newsweek's Global 500 Green Rankings, one of the most recognized environmental performance assessments of the world's largest publicly traded companies.

For more information on United's commitment to environmental sustainability, visit united.com/ecoskies.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

