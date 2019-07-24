United Airlines Flies 787 Dreamliner With All-female Crew to World's Largest Airshow

"Women are in critical leadership roles across United and what better way to demonstrate our commitment to women in aviation than arriving with more than 100-strong at the largest airshow in the world," said Linda Jojo, executive vice president of technology and chief digital officer. "We are proud of our strong legacy of supporting women in this field, but we are also excited to be a part of shaping the future of aviation so that it includes even more women."

Upon arrival in Oshkosh, United female crew members and leadership met with EAA GirlVenture campers, approximately 70 female high school students interested in aviation, to discuss pursuing careers in the field and to tour the aircraft. The airline's Chief System Pilot Bebe O'Neil later announced an additional scholarship for aspiring female aviators at the Women in Aviation Luncheon. United has supported the Women in Aviation International Conference for more than a quarter of a century and annually provides scholarships to women pursuing careers as pilots.

Today's initiative demonstrates United's longstanding commitment to supporting women in aviation such as employing the most female pilots of any major airline and as the first and only commercial airline to sponsor an all-female technicians team in the international aerospace skills competition. In 2018, United held Girls in Aviation Day events in a record number of 12 locations around the world, and has plans to add even more locations this coming fall.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

