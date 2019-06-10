United Airlines Names Sarah Murphy Senior Vice President of United Express

"With Sarah, the United Express team is gaining a versatile leader who will guide our strong regional operations to new levels of success. Her diverse background at United, leading teams in finance and our operation, is a perfect fit for this role as we strive to improve the overall experience for our customers and make their journey seamless, whether on United or United Express," said Hart.

Murphy was instrumental in launching United's core4 service model founded on four standards – safe, caring, dependable and efficient. The airline began core4 training with its customer-facing employees and eventually rolled out the training to all 93,000 United employees.

Previously, Murphy served as United's vice president of financial planning and analysis, overseeing the airline's operating and capital budgets. Murphy also served as United's managing director of financial and capital planning and leading investor relations.

Prior to joining United in 2006, Murphy worked at Merrill Lynch in its investment banking division.

In 2015, Murphy was named one of Crain's Chicago's "40 Under 40." She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Murphy and her husband Tom have two children and reside in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. United recently released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats. The multimillion-dollar investment in improving inflight entertainment options will benefit the more than 29 million people expected to fly United's DIRECTV-enabled planes this year.

