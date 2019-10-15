United Airlines Raises Full Year 2019 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today announced that it has achieved third quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.99 and adjusted diluted EPS2 of $4.07, and raised its full year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS1 guidance, with a new range of $11.25 to $12.25.

"Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees, United extended our streak of expanding pre-tax margin on a quarterly basis. It provides us further confidence to raise our full year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS guidance, putting us ahead of pace to achieve our goal of $11 to $13 in adjusted diluted EPS by the end of 2020," said Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines. "While headwinds affected the sector as a whole this quarter, United's team once again demonstrated a robust ability to overcome adverse cost pressure, managing to continue growing our network while investing in winning our customers' loyalty through smart enhancements to the United experience."

Reported third quarter net income of $1.0 billion , diluted earnings per share of $3.99 , pre-tax earnings of $1.3 billion and pre-tax margin of 11.9 percent, expanding pre-tax margin 2.3 points versus the third quarter of 2018.

, diluted earnings per share of , pre-tax earnings of and pre-tax margin of 11.9 percent, expanding pre-tax margin 2.3 points versus the third quarter of 2018. Reported third quarter adjusted net income of $1.0 billion , adjusted diluted EPS of $4.07 , adjusted pre-tax earnings of $1.4 billion and adjusted pre-tax margin of 12.1 percent, expanding adjusted pre-tax margin 2.5 points versus the third quarter of 2018. ²

, adjusted diluted EPS of , adjusted pre-tax earnings of and adjusted pre-tax margin of 12.1 percent, expanding adjusted pre-tax margin 2.5 points versus the third quarter of 2018. Consolidated third quarter passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) increased 1.7 percent year-over-year.

Consolidated third quarter unit cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 0.9 percent year-over-year.

Consolidated third quarter CASM, excluding special charges, third party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing, increased 2.1 percent year-over-year.

Repurchased $363 million of its common shares in the third quarter of 2019 at an average purchase price of $88.22 per share.

of its common shares in the third quarter of 2019 at an average purchase price of per share. Raised $1.2 billion in Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates at a record low blended interest rate of 2.8% in connection with the financing of certain aircraft.

1 Excludes special charges and the mark-to-market impact of financial instruments, the nature of which are not determined at this time, and imputed interest on certain finance leases. Accordingly, UAL is not providing earnings guidance on a GAAP basis. 2 Excludes special charges, the mark-to-market impact of financial instruments and imputed interest on certain finance leases. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Customer Experience

Announced MileagePlus award miles never expire, giving members a lifetime to use miles on flights, experiences, hotels and more.

Announced partnership with CLEAR which includes a free or discounted CLEAR membership for U.S. based MileagePlus members.

MileagePlus members between the ages of 18 to 22 receive a 10% discount on domestic flights when booked through the United mobile app by Dec. 31, 2019 .

. Announced improvements to United PassPlus, the airline's prepaid program that offers discounts, fixed fares and amenities to both individual and corporate customers.

Customers are now provided three inflight snack options on domestic flights regardless of departure time, including the Stroopwafel.

Customers can now pre pay for bags as soon as their ticket is issued. Previously customers had to wait until check-in to pay for their bags.

MileagePlus loyalty program was awarded Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program for the fourth time by Trazee Awards and the United Explorer Card from Chase was awarded Favorite Credit Card for the second consecutive year.

Operations

Achieved No. 1 in on-time departures in all hubs where United faces large hub competitors: Denver , Chicago and Los Angeles .

, and . Completed introduction of ConnectionSaver to all of seven domestic hubs, saving over 35,000 connections in the quarter.

Employees

Honored with being recognized by search site indeed.com as a "Top 50 Workplace" for 2019.

Recognized for fourth consecutive year as a top-scoring company and best place to work for disability and inclusion with a perfect score of 100% on the 2019 Disability Equality Index.

Expects to hire about 8,000 people by the end of 2019.

Network

Announced 12 new and expanded international routes from Chicago , Denver, New York / Newark and San Francisco including Nice, France ; Palermo , Italy ; and Curacao .

, / and including ; , ; and . Announced nonstop service to Tokyo Haneda with routes from Chicago , Los Angeles , New York / Newark and Washington, D.C. , beginning March 28, 2020 .

, , / and , beginning . Resumed daily nonstop service between New York / Newark and Delhi and Mumbai on September 6 .

Fleet

Launched Boeing 767-300ER ultra-premium United Polaris business class configuration on all flights between New York / Newark and London - Heathrow starting Sept. 15, 2019 .

/ and - starting . Took delivery of six used Airbus A319 aircraft and nine new Embraer E175 aircraft.

Community

Launched Crowdrise fundraising campaign for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Operated a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crewed exclusively by women to the largest airshow in the world, EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin , to symbolize the airline's commitment to supporting women in aviation.

Investor Day

On March 5, 2020 United will host an investor event in New York. More details will be provided at a later date.

Earnings Call

UAL will hold a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2019 financial results and its financial and operational outlook for fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Central time /10:30 a.m. Eastern time. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements included in this release are forward-looking and thus reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to certain current and future events and anticipated financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "will," "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Additionally, forward-looking statements include statements that do not relate solely to historical facts, such as statements which identify uncertainties or trends, discuss the possible future effects of current known trends or uncertainties, or which indicate that the future effects of known trends or uncertainties cannot be predicted, guaranteed or assured. All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to us on the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, without limitation, the following: our ability to execute our strategic operating plan, including our growth, revenue-generating and cost-control initiatives; general economic conditions (including interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, investment or credit market conditions, crude oil prices, costs of aircraft fuel and energy refining capacity in relevant markets); risks of doing business globally, including instability and political developments that may impact our operations in certain countries; demand for travel and the impact that global economic and political conditions have on customer travel patterns; our capacity decisions and the capacity decisions of our competitors; competitive pressures on pricing and on demand; changes in aircraft fuel prices; disruptions in our supply of aircraft fuel; our ability to cost-effectively hedge against increases in the price of aircraft fuel, if we decide to do so; the effects of any technology failures or cybersecurity breaches; disruptions to services provided by third-party service providers; potential reputational or other impact from adverse events involving our aircraft or operations, the aircraft or operations of our regional carriers or our code share partners or the aircraft or operations of another airline; our ability to attract and retain customers; the effects of any terrorist attacks, international hostilities or other security events, or the fear of such events; the mandatory grounding of aircraft in our fleet; disruptions to our regional network; the impact of regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks; the success of our investments in other airlines, including in other parts of the world; industry consolidation or changes in airline alliances; the ability of other air carriers with whom we have alliances or partnerships to provide the services contemplated by the respective arrangements with such carriers; costs associated with any modification or termination of our aircraft orders; disruptions in the availability of aircraft, parts or support from our suppliers; our ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations and the results of any collective bargaining agreement process with our union groups; any disruptions to operations due to any potential actions by our labor groups; labor costs; an outbreak of a disease that affects travel demand or travel behavior; the impact of any management changes; extended interruptions or disruptions in service at major airports where we operate; U.S. or foreign governmental legislation, regulation and other actions (including Open Skies agreements, environmental regulations and the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union); the seasonality of the airline industry; weather conditions; the costs and availability of aviation and other insurance; the costs and availability of financing; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity; our ability to comply with the terms of our various financing arrangements; our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets and long-lived assets; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under Part I, Item 1A., "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On January 1, 2019, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ("UAL") adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases ("Topic 842"). As such, certain previously reported 2018 figures are adjusted in this report on a basis consistent with Topic 842.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/



Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/

(In millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

(Decrease)



2019

2018

(Decrease)

Operating revenue:

























Passenger $ 10,481



$ 10,120



3.6





$ 29,692



$ 28,150



5.5



Cargo 282



296



(4.7)





863



903



(4.4)



Other operating revenue 617



587



5.1





1,816



1,759



3.2



Total operating revenue 11,380



11,003



3.4





32,371



30,812



5.1































Operating expense:

























Salaries and related costs 3,063



2,930



4.5





8,993



8,534



5.4



Aircraft fuel 2,296



2,572



(10.7)





6,704



6,927



(3.2)



Regional capacity purchase 721



676



6.7





2,124



1,999



6.3



Landing fees and other rent 645



618



4.4





1,893



1,822



3.9



Depreciation and amortization 575



545



5.5





1,682



1,607



4.7



Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs 490



455



7.7





1,319



1,333



(1.1)



Distribution expenses 432



427



1.2





1,234



1,162



6.2



Aircraft rent 67



109



(38.5)





221



355



(37.7)



Special charges (B) 27



17



NM





116



186



NM



Other operating expenses 1,591



1,467



8.5





4,645



4,293



8.2



Total operating expense 9,907



9,816



0.9





28,931



28,218



2.5































Operating income 1,473



1,187



24.1





3,440



2,594



32.6































Operating margin 12.9 %

10.8 %

2.1

pts.

10.6 %

8.4 %

2.2

pts. Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) (A) 13.2 %

10.9 %

2.3

pts.

11.0 %

9.0 %

2.0

pts.



























Nonoperating income (expense):

























Interest expense (191)



(172)



11.0





(570)



(497)



14.7



Interest capitalized 22



16



37.5





65



46



41.3



Interest income 36



28



28.6





103



70



47.1



Miscellaneous, net (B) 9



(1)



NM





32



(118)



NM



Total nonoperating expense (124)



(129)



(3.9)





(370)



(499)



(25.9)































Income before income taxes 1,349



1,058



27.5





3,070



2,095



46.5































Pre-tax margin 11.9 %

9.6 %

2.3

pts.

9.5 %

6.8 %

2.7

pts. Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) (A) 12.1 %

9.6 %

2.5

pts.

9.8 %

7.6 %

2.2

pts.



























Income tax expense (D) 325



225



44.4





702



434



61.8



Net income $ 1,024



$ 833



22.9





$ 2,368



$ 1,661



42.6































Diluted earnings per share $ 3.99



$ 3.05



30.8





$ 9.04



$ 5.98



51.2



Diluted weighted average shares 256.4



273.6



(6.3)





262.0



278.0



(5.8)







NM Not meaningful

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS

Passenger revenue information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):



3Q 2019 Passenger Revenue

3Q 2018 Passenger Revenue (a)

Reporting

Adjustments

(b)

3Q 2018 Passenger Revenue

(b)

Passenger Revenue vs. 3Q 2018

(b)

PRASM

vs.

3Q 2018

(b)

Yield vs.

3Q 2018

(b)

Available Seat Miles vs. 3Q 2018

3Q 2019

Available

Seat

Miles

3Q 2019

Revenue

Passenger

Miles Domestic $ 6,554



$ 6,253



$ 56



$ 6,309



3.9%

2.1%

2.3%

1.7%

42,670

36,940







































Atlantic 1,963



1,933



(38)



1,895



3.6%

0.8%

1.0%

2.8%

15,219

13,216 Pacific 1,121



1,163



(30)



1,133



(1.1)%

(3.4)%

(4.0)%

2.3%

10,858

9,038 Latin America 843



771



12



783



7.7%

7.2%

5.9%

0.4%

6,329

5,435 International 3,927



3,867



(56)



3,811



3.0%

0.9%

0.5%

2.2%

32,406

27,689







































Consolidated $ 10,481



$ 10,120



$ —



$ 10,120



3.6%

1.7%

1.6%

1.9%

75,076

64,629



(a) As previously reported. (b) During the third quarter of 2019, United implemented a new revenue accounting software system which allowed it to more precisely determine the geographic regions associated with certain ancillary passenger revenue items. Prior to July 2019, those ancillary revenue items were determined using an allocation method that was based on revenue from passenger travel. While the total passenger revenue is not impacted, the geographic totals for each period are not comparable year-over-year due to the change. The third quarter 2018 passenger revenue presented in the table above, and utilized in the year-over-year comparisons displayed, was adjusted using the third quarter 2019 percentages.

Select operating statistics are as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



2019

2018







2019

2018





Passengers (thousands) 43,091



42,886



0.5





122,137



118,439



3.1



Revenue passenger miles (millions) 64,629



63,393



1.9





180,727



173,187



4.4



Available seat miles (millions) 75,076



73,681



1.9





213,961



206,360



3.7



Passenger load factor:

























Consolidated 86.1 %

86.0 %

0.1

pts.

84.5 %

83.9 %

0.6

pts. Domestic 86.6 %

86.7 %

(0.1)

pts.

85.7 %

85.7 %

—

pts. International 85.4 %

85.2 %

0.2

pts.

82.9 %

81.6 %

1.3

pts. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents) 13.96



13.73



1.7





13.88



13.64



1.8



Total revenue per available seat mile (cents) 15.16



14.93



1.5





15.13



14.93



1.3



Average yield per revenue passenger mile (cents) 16.22



15.96



1.6





16.43



16.25



1.1



Cargo ton miles 804



851



(5.5)





2,440



2,523



(3.3)



Aircraft in fleet at end of period 1,348



1,306



3.2





1,348



1,306



3.2



Average stage length (miles) 1,473



1,454



1.3





1,464



1,453



0.8



Average full-time equivalent employees 90,591



89,022



1.8





90,071



87,112



3.4



Average aircraft fuel price per gallon $ 2.02



$ 2.32



(12.9)





$ 2.08



$ 2.23



(6.7)



Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 1,134



1,111



2.1





3,221



3,101



3.9







Note: See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of UAL's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, for definitions of these statistics.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,959



$ 1,694

Short-term investments 2,167



2,256

Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 1,617



1,426

Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance 1,065



985

Prepaid expenses and other 725



733

Total current assets 8,533



7,094









Total operating property and equipment, net 29,332



27,399

Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,937



5,262









Other assets:





Goodwill 4,523



4,523

Intangibles, less accumulated amortization 3,114



3,159

Restricted cash 100



105

Notes receivable, net 529



516

Investments in affiliates and other, net 1,131



966

Total other assets 9,397



9,269

Total assets $ 52,199



$ 49,024









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Advance ticket sales $ 5,515



$ 4,381

Accounts payable 2,848



2,363

Frequent flyer deferred revenue 2,537



2,286

Accrued salaries and benefits 2,104



2,184

Current maturities of long-term debt 1,243



1,230

Current maturities of finance leases 92



123

Current maturities of operating leases 778



719

Other 574



553

Total current liabilities 15,691



13,839









Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits:





Long-term debt 12,900



12,215

Long-term obligations under finance leases 186



224

Long-term obligations under operating leases 4,941



5,276

Frequent flyer deferred revenue 2,682



2,719

Postretirement benefit liability 836



1,295

Pension liability 1,087



1,576

Deferred income taxes 1,594



828

Other 981



1,010

Total other long-term liabilities and deferred credits 25,207



25,143

Stockholders' equity 11,301



10,042

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,199



$ 49,024



UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,728



$ 5,035









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (3,336)



(2,496)

Purchases of short-term and other investments (2,168)



(1,975)

Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 2,282



1,979

Investment in affiliates (36)



(139)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 47



30

Loans made to others (10)



(10)

Other, net (10)



104

Net cash used in investing activities (3,231)



(2,507)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,109



1,241

Payments of long-term debt (726)



(1,519)

Repurchases of common stock (1,431)



(1,010)

Principal payments under finance leases (105)



(57)

Capitalized financing costs (51)



(31)

Other, net (29)



(17)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,233)



(1,393)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,264



1,135

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,799



1,591

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 3,063



$ 2,726









Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt $ 306



$ 125

Operating lease conversions to finance lease 36



52

Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 344



537

Property and equipment acquired through finance leases 8



—



UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)—Non-GAAP

ROIC is a non-GAAP financial measure that UAL believes provides useful supplemental information for management and investors by measuring the effectiveness of the company's operations' use of invested capital to generate profits.

(in millions) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net Operating Profit After Tax ("NOPAT")

Pre-tax income $ 3,623

Adjustments:

Special charges and mark-to-market ("MTM") gains on financial instruments:

Impairment of assets 301

Termination of a maintenance service agreement 64

Severance and benefit costs 21

MTM gains on financial instruments (128)

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges 31

Pre-tax income excluding special charges and MTM gains on financial instruments (Non-GAAP) 3,912

add: Interest expense (net of income tax benefit) (a) 739

add: Interest component of capitalized aircraft rent (net of income tax benefit) (a) 163

add: Net interest on pension (net of income tax benefit) (a) (14)

less: Income taxes paid (22)

NOPAT (Non-GAAP) $ 4,778









Average Invested Capital (five-quarter average)

Total assets $ 50,642

less: Non-interest bearing liabilities (b) (17,823)

Average invested capital (Non-GAAP) $ 32,819





ROIC (Non-GAAP) 14.6 %





(a) Income tax benefit measured based on the effective cash tax rate. The effective cash tax rate is calculated by dividing cash taxes paid by pre-tax income excluding special charges and MTM gains on financial instruments. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, the effective cash tax rate was 0.6%. (b) Non-interest bearing liabilities include advance ticket sales, frequent flyer deferred revenue, deferred income taxes and other non-interest bearing liabilities.