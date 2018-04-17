United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance

"The exceptional operational performance United's employees delivered over the past quarter is impressive. Even more so when we consider United achieved the best departure performance among our largest competitors despite four nor'easters and other weather disruptions." said Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Airlines. "With our first-quarter financial results and our increased confidence in the outlook for the remainder of the year, we are tightening our adjusted EPS guidance range for the full year to $7.00 to $8.50. We continue to execute our strategy to strengthen and grow our domestic network, drive asset efficiency and productivity, while also continuing our focus on our customers."

First-Quarter Highlights

Operations and Employees

Ranked first among our largest competitors in on-time departures and second among the same group in fewest cancelled flights.

Introduced and began training our team on United's new customer service decision framework, the core4, which focuses on the principles of being safe, caring, dependable and efficient.

Ranked number one among global carriers in Newsweek's 2017 Global 500 Green Rankings, one of the most recognized environmental performance assessments of the world's largest publicly traded companies.

Announced new global partnership with the Special Olympics.

Flew hundreds of Team USA Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2018 athletes – along with coaches and family members – to PyeongChang, South Korea , continuing the 38-year relationship between United and the United States Olympic Committee.

Customer Experience

Announced United Premium Plus that will provide more space, comfort and amenities on select international flights starting later this year.

Expanded menu selections for our Snack Shop and Bistro on Board and launched a new menu for customers flying from Canada to the U.S.

to the U.S. Announced that consumers can now earn and use United MileagePlus award miles at participating BP retail stations.

Eliminated charges for customers' second checked bag on all routes from North America to China and Hong Kong .

Network and Fleet

Launched two new international routes from Houston to Sydney and Denver to London .

to and to . Announced new service between six domestic hubs and eight destinations in California , Ohio , North Dakota , South Dakota , Virginia and Wisconsin .

, , , , and . As part of our joint venture relationship, Air New Zealand announced new nonstop service between Auckland and Chicago beginning this fall.

and beginning this fall. Announced year-round service between San Francisco and Auckland beginning April 2019 .

and beginning . Awarded tentative authority by the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin offering daily nonstop service between Houston and Havana, Cuba .

and . Took delivery of six new aircraft: four Boeing 787-9s and two Boeing 777-300ERs.

Announced newest aircraft type, the Boeing 737 MAX 9, to be introduced in domestic flight schedules starting in June.

Entered into an agreement to purchase 20 used Airbus A319 aircraft with expected delivery dates scheduled in 2020 and 2021.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

1 Excludes special charges and mark-to-market impact of equity investments, the nature of which are not determinable at this time. Accordingly, UAL is not providing earnings guidance on a GAAP basis.

-tables attached-

On January 1, 2018, United Continental Holdings, Inc. ("UAL") adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 (Topic 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, and Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. As such, certain previously reported 2017 figures are adjusted in this report on a basis consistent with the new standards. See the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by UAL with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018 for additional information.





UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (A)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

(In millions, except per share data)

2018

2017



Operating revenue:













Passenger

$ 8,149



$ 7,653



6.5



Cargo

293



238



23.1



Other operating revenue

590



535



10.3



Total operating revenue

9,032



8,426



7.2



















Operating expense:













Salaries and related costs

2,726



2,636



3.4



Aircraft fuel

1,965



1,560



26.0



Regional capacity purchase

619



536



15.5



Landing fees and other rent

558



544



2.6



Depreciation and amortization

541



518



4.4



Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

440



454



(3.1)



Distribution expenses

342



319



7.2



Aircraft rent

127



179



(29.1)



Special charges (C)

40



51



NM

Other operating expenses

1,398



1,309



6.8



Total operating expense

8,756



8,106



8.0



















Operating income

276



320



(13.8)



















Operating margin

3.1 %

3.8 %

(0.7)

pts. Operating margin, excluding special charges (Non-GAAP)

3.5 %

4.4 %

(0.9)

pts.















Nonoperating income (expense):













Interest expense

(176)



(162)



8.6



Interest capitalized

19



23



(17.4)



Interest income

17



11



54.5



Miscellaneous, net (C)

48



(42)



NM

Total nonoperating expense

(92)



(170)



(45.9)



















Income before income taxes

184



150



22.7



















Pre-tax margin

2.0 %

1.8 %

0.2

pts. Pre-tax margin, excluding special charges and mark-to-market ("MTM") gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

2.0 %

2.4 %

(0.4)

pts.















Income tax expense (D)

37



51



(27.5)



Net income

$ 147



$ 99



48.5



















Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.52



$ 0.32



62.5



Weighted average shares, diluted

284.9



314.6



(9.4)



















NM Not meaningful















UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATISTICS





Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)





2018

2017

Mainline:













Passengers (thousands)

24,602



23,825



3.3



Revenue passenger miles (millions)

44,110



42,183



4.6



Available seat miles (millions)

54,798



53,054



3.3



Cargo ton miles (millions)

817



748



9.2



Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)

12.07



11.74



2.8



Average yield per revenue passenger mile (cents)

15.00



14.76



1.6



Aircraft in fleet at end of period

750



743



0.9



Average stage length (miles)

1,813



1,802



0.6



Average daily utilization of each aircraft (hours: minutes)

9:57

9:45

2.1



Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 2.09



$ 1.70



22.9



Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

771



761



1.3



















Regional:













Passengers (thousands)

9,893



9,280



6.6



Revenue passenger miles (millions)

5,739



5,428



5.7



Available seat miles (millions)

7,179



6,754



6.3



Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)

21.35



21.11



1.1



Average yield per revenue passenger mile (cents)

26.71



26.27



1.7



Aircraft in fleet at end of period

545



478



14.0



Average stage length (miles)

565



573



(1.4)



Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 2.19



$ 1.80



21.7



Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

161



149



8.1



















Consolidated (Mainline and Regional):













Passengers (thousands)

34,495



33,105



4.2



Revenue passenger miles (millions)

49,849



47,611



4.7



Available seat miles (millions)

61,977



59,808



3.6



Passenger load factor:













Consolidated

80.4 %

79.6 %

0.8

pts. Domestic

82.8 %

83.3 %

(0.5)

pts. International

77.5 %

75.2 %

2.3

pts. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents)

13.15



12.80



2.7



Total revenue per available seat mile (cents)

14.57



14.09



3.4



Average yield per revenue passenger mile (cents)

16.35



16.07



1.7



Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,295



1,221



6.1



Average stage length (miles)

1,443



1,451



(0.6)



Average full-time equivalent employees (thousands)

85.6



85.2



0.5



Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 2.11



$ 1.71



23.4



Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

932



910



2.4







Note: See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of UAL's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, for definitions of these statistics.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL METRICS (A)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)





2018

2017



(In millions, except per share data)













Operating income

$ 276



$ 320



(13.8)



Operating margin

3.1 %

3.8 %

(0.7)

pts. Operating income, excluding special charges (Non-GAAP)

316



371



(14.8)



Operating margin, excluding special charges (Non-GAAP)

3.5 %

4.4 %

(0.9)

pts.















EBITDA, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

$ 860



$ 847



1.5



EBITDA margin, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

9.5 %

10.1 %

(0.6)

pts.















Pre-tax income

$ 184



$ 150



22.7



Pre-tax margin

2.0 %

1.8 %

0.2

pts. Pre-tax income, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

179



201



(10.9)



Pre-tax margin, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

2.0 %

2.4 %

(0.4)

pts.















Net income

$ 147



$ 99



48.5



Net income, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

143



132



8.3



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.52



$ 0.32



62.5



Diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

0.50



0.42



19.0



















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,733



$ 547



216.8



















Capital expenditures

$ 979



$ 691



41.7



Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)

1,013



1,354



(25.2)



















Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP)

$ 754



$ (144)



NM

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

720



(807)



NM





















NM Not meaningful



















UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC) - Non-GAAP

ROIC is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides useful supplemental information for management and investors by measuring the effectiveness of our operations' use of invested capital to generate profits.



(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Net Operating Profit After Tax ("NOPAT")

Pre-tax income $ 3,074

Special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (C):

Severance and benefit costs 93

Impairment of assets 48

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges 24

MTM gains on equity investments (45)

Pre-tax income excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP) 3,194

add: Interest expense (net of income tax benefit) (a) 681

add: Interest component of capitalized aircraft rent (net of income tax benefit) (a) 277

add: Net interest on pension (net of income tax benefit) (a) 25

less: Income taxes paid (17)

NOPAT (Non-GAAP) $ 4,160









Average Invested Capital (five-quarter average)

Total assets $ 42,571

add: Capitalized aircraft operating leases (b) 4,430

less: Non-interest bearing liabilities (c) (16,696)

Average invested capital (Non-GAAP) $ 30,305





Return on invested capital (Non-GAAP) 13.7 %





(a) Income tax benefit measured based on the effective cash tax rate. The effective cash tax rate is calculated by dividing cash taxes paid by pre-tax income excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, the effective cash tax rate was 0.5%. (b) The purpose of this adjustment is to capitalize the impact of aircraft operating leases. The company uses a multiple of seven times its annual aircraft rent expense to estimate the potential capitalized value and related liability of its aircraft. This is a simplified method used by many rating agencies and financial analysts to assist with the impact of operating leases on financial measures like return on invested capital. (c) Non-interest bearing liabilities include advance ticket sales, frequent flyer deferred revenue, deferred income taxes and other non-interest bearing liabilities.

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION

(A) UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and Non-GAAP financial measures, including operating income (loss), excluding special charges, operating margin excluding special charges, pre-tax income (loss), excluding special charges and MTM gains and losses on equity investments, pre-tax margin, excluding special charges and MTM gains and losses on equity investments, net income (loss), excluding special charges and MTM gains and losses on equity investments, diluted earnings (loss) per share, excluding special charges and MTM gains and losses on equity investments, and CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing, among others. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because special charges are charges not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL believes that adjusting for MTM gains and losses on equity investments is useful to investors because those unrealized gains or losses may not ultimately be realized on a cash basis.

CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because special charges are charges not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, ground handling and catering services for third parties, and fuel sales, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel costs from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze our operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry. Reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below.





Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



2018

2017

CASM Mainline Operations (cents)











Cost per available seat mile (CASM)

13.58



13.15



3.3

Special charges (C)

0.07



0.09



NM Third-party business expenses

0.06



0.09



(33.3)

Fuel expense

2.94



2.44



20.5

CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses and fuel

10.51



10.53



(0.2)

Profit sharing per available seat mile

0.03



0.03



—

CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing

10.48



10.50



(0.2)















CASM Consolidated Operations (cents)











Cost per available seat mile (CASM)

14.13



13.55



4.3

Special charges (C)

0.07



0.08



NM Third-party business expenses

0.05



0.07



(28.6)

Fuel expense

3.17



2.60



21.9

CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses and fuel

10.84



10.80



0.4

Profit sharing per available seat mile

0.02



0.04



(50.0)

CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing

10.82



10.76



0.6





NM Not meaningful

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

$ Increase/ (Decrease)

% Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions, except per share data)

2018

2017

Operating expenses

$ 8,756



$ 8,106



$ 650



8.0

Special charges (C)

40



51



(11)



NM Operating expenses, excluding special charges

8,716



8,055



661



8.2

Third-party business expenses

31



40



(9)



(22.5)

Fuel expense

1,965



1,560



405



26.0

Profit sharing, including taxes

17



20



(3)



(15.0)

Operating expenses, excluding fuel, profit sharing, special charges and third-party business expenses

$ 6,703



$ 6,435



$ 268



4.2



















Operating income

$ 276



$ 320



$ (44)



(13.8)

Special charges (C)

40



51



(11)



NM Operating income, excluding special charges

$ 316



$ 371



$ (55)



(14.8)



















Pre-tax income

$ 184



$ 150



$ 34



22.7

Special charges and MTM gains on equity investments before income taxes (C)

(5)



51



(56)



NM Pre-tax income excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments

$ 179



$ 201



$ (22)



(10.9)



















Net income

$ 147



$ 99



$ 48



48.5

Special charges and MTM gains on equity investments, net of tax (C)

(4)



33



(37)



NM Net income, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments

$ 143



$ 132



$ 11



8.3



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.52



$ 0.32



$ 0.20



62.5

Special charges and MTM gains on equity investments

(0.02)



0.16



(0.18)



NM Tax effect related to special charges and MTM gains on equity investments

—



(0.06)



0.06



NM Diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments

$ 0.50



$ 0.42



$ 0.08



19.0





NM Not meaningful

UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)

UAL provides financial metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), that we believe provide useful supplemental information for management and investors by measuring profit and profit as a percentage of total operating revenues. UAL also provides EBITDA excluding special charges that management believes are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance, and excluding MTM on equity investments, which represents unrealized gains or losses that may not ultimately be realized on a cash basis.





Three Months Ended

March 31, EBITDA, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (In millions)

2018

2017 Net income

$ 147



$ 99

Adjusted for:







Depreciation and amortization

541



518

Interest expense

176



162

Interest capitalized

(19)



(23)

Interest income

(17)



(11)

Income tax expense (D)

37



51

Special charges before income taxes (C)

40



51

MTM gains on equity investments (C)

(45)



—

EBITDA, excluding special charges and MTM gains on equity investments (Non-GAAP)

$ 860



$ 847



UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt and capital leases, airport construction financing and excluding fully reimbursable projects is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the non-reimbursable funds spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures and adjusted capital expenditures is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.





Three Months Ended

March 31, Capital Expenditures (in millions)

2018

2017 Capital expenditures

$ 979



$ 691

Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt and capital leases

74



711

Airport construction financing

12



21

Fully reimbursable projects

(52)



(69)

Adjusted capital expenditures – Non-GAAP

$ 1,013



$ 1,354











Free Cash Flow (in millions)







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,733



$ 547

Less capital expenditures

979



691

Free cash flow, net of financings - Non-GAAP

$ 754



$ (144)











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,733



$ 547

Less adjusted capital expenditures – Non-GAAP

1,013



1,354

Free cash flow - Non-GAAP

$ 720



$ (807)



UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

(B) Select passenger revenue information is as follows (in millions):





1Q 2018 Passenger Revenue (millions)

Passenger Revenue vs. 1Q 2017

PRASM vs. 1Q 2017

Yield vs. 1Q 2017

Available Seat Miles vs. 1Q 2017





















Mainline

$ 3,485



6.5%

1.7%

2.2%

4.7% Regional

1,483



7.5%

0.5%

1.6%

7.0% Domestic

4,968



6.8%

1.6%

2.2%

5.2%





















Atlantic

1,252



12.1%

8.8%

1.0%

3.1% Pacific

1,069



1.5%

(1.5%)

(1.9%)

3.0% Latin America

860



3.4%

5.1%

2.9%

(1.6%) International

3,181



6.0%

4.1%

1.0%

1.8%





















Consolidated

$ 8,149



6.5%

2.7%

1.7%

3.6%











































Mainline

$ 6,616



6.2%

2.8%

1.6%

3.3% Regional

1,533



7.5%

1.1%

1.7%

6.3% Consolidated

$ 8,149



















UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

(C) Special charges and MTM gains on equity investments include the following:





Three Months Ended

March 31, (In millions)

2018

2017 Operating :







Severance and benefit costs

$ 14



$ 37

Impairment of assets

23



—

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

3



14

Total special charges

40



51

Nonoperating MTM gains on equity investments

(45)



—

Total special charges and MTM gains on equity investments

(5)



51

Income tax benefit related to special charges

(9)



(18)

Income tax expense related to MTM gains an on equity investments

10



—

Total special charges and MTM gains on equity investments, net of income taxes

$ (4)



$ 33





















Severance and benefit costs : During the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the company recorded $8 million ($7 million net of taxes) and $21 million ($14 million net of taxes), respectively, of severance and benefit costs primarily related to a voluntary early-out program for its technicians and related employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. In the first quarter of 2017, approximately 1,000 technicians and related employees elected to voluntarily separate from the company and will receive a severance payment, with a maximum value of $100,000 per participant, based on years of service, with retirement dates through early 2019. Also during the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the company recorded $6 million ($4 million net of taxes) and $16 million ($10 million net of taxes), respectively, of severance related to its management reorganization initiative.

Impairment of assets : During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the company recorded a $23 million ($17 million net of taxes) fair value adjustment for aircraft purchased off lease and impairments related to certain fleet types and certain international slots no longer in use.

MTM gains on equity investments : During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the company recorded a gain of $45 million ($35 million net of taxes) for the change in market value of its investment in Azul, S.A. For equity investments subject to MTM accounting, the company records gains and losses to Nonoperating income (expense): Miscellaneous, net in its statements of consolidated operations.

(D) Effective tax rate

The company's effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 was 20.3% and 33.6%, respectively. The effective tax rates represented a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and included the impact of certain nondeductible items. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2018 also reflects the reduced federal corporate income tax rate as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Act") in December 2017 and the impact of a change in the mix of domestic and foreign earnings. We continue to analyze the different aspects of the Tax Act which could potentially affect the provisional estimates that were recorded at December 31, 2017.

