United Gives MileagePlus Credit Cardholders More Miles, Exclusive Flight Discounts

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines is giving travelers three new reasons to hold and use a United MileagePlus® credit or debit card: the ability to earn up to twice as many miles as non-cardholders, at least 10% off United award tickets and access to special inventory of its lowest-priced award seats.

Starting with tickets purchased on or after April 2, primary United MileagePlus cardholders will earn up to twice as many miles per dollar from United for United flights than non-cardholders and earn even more miles when they use their United card to buy their ticket.* For example, MileagePlus® 1K® members will earn 17 total miles per dollar when buying eligible United flights with their United Club℠ card - which is among the most of any airline or credit card travel rewards program. United cardholders also get at least 10% off every United flight award ticket they book, and cardholders who are MileagePlus Premier® members save at least 15%.

United is also giving general MileagePlus members who have a United credit or debit card access to Saver Award inventory in United Polaris® Business Class that was previously only available to Platinum and 1K members. And when paired with the new award discounts for cardholders, United Polaris Saver Award seats will be priced as low as 72,000 miles (10% less) for general members with a card, or as low as 68,000 miles (15% less) for cardholders with Premier status.

"The most rewarding way to fly United is as a MileagePlus member, and the best way to get the most value from the MileagePlus program is to have one of our credit or debit cards. MileagePlus is designed to reward loyalty to United, and our best customers deserve the best benefits in the industry," said Andrew Nocella, United's Chief Commercial Officer. "MileagePlus members can now earn more miles faster with a United card – and every one of those miles will go further with our always-on award ticket discounts and expanded access to Saver Award fares."

Three New Reasons to get and use a United MileagePlus debit or credit card

Earn more miles: United is recalibrating how MileagePlus members earn miles to better reward the airline's most loyal members. MileagePlus primary cardholders will earn more miles on standard United tickets – and get additional miles when they pay for their flight with an eligible United card.



For example, a MileagePlus Gold member buying a ticket using their United Quest℠ card will now earn 13 total miles per dollar – a more than double the miles earn compared to MileagePlus Gold members who do not hold a card. General United MileagePlus members who buy a ticket using a United℠ Explorer card will earn 9 total miles per dollar – three times as many miles compared to General non-cardholders – and if they use a United Club card, they'll earn 11 total miles per dollar – nearly four times as many miles as a non-cardholder.



MileagePlus members who don't have a United card will earn fewer miles for United flights than members who have one, and general members now must hold a United card to earn miles when traveling on a Basic Economy ticket.



Customers can go to united.com/mpnews to see details of the new mileage accrual rates and use the United mile calculator to see how many miles they can earn on their future flights based on status – and how many more miles they could earn by being a United cardholder.



Discounts on every award flight: United cardholders now save at least 10% on every United award flight they book – and Premier® members with a United card will save at least 15%. Primary cardholders can see their savings called out on United's app and website, and soon United will show the discounted prices to everyone so customers can see exactly how much having a United card could save them on their travel.



For example, an award in United Economy® priced at 15,000 miles will now cost 13,500 miles – 10% less – for primary cardholders without Premier status. A United Polaris business class seat priced at 200,000 miles will now cost 170,000 miles – 15% less – for primary cardholders with Premier status.



Expanded Saver Awards: United offers additional inventory of Saver Award seats in United Polaris business class as a special way to recognize cardholders.



Saver Awards are United's lowest priced award tickets, and currently about a third of flights that have Saver Award fares available, have exclusive inventory just for cardholders and Premier members. This includes flights to places like London, Hawaii, Florida, Cancun and Tokyo. Saver Award seats in United Polaris business class available to cardholders and Premier members currently are priced as low as 80,000 miles – with new award discounts for cardholders, these seats will now price as low as 72,000 miles (10% less) for cardholders with General status, or as low as 68,000 miles (15% less) for cardholders with Premier status.



On average, cardholders save about 30% when booking Saver Award flights under the 'Cardmembers Save' banner on united.com and the United app compared to standard award pricing. With expanded Saver Award access and the new award discount, cardholders will have the opportunity to combine these savings and will consistently need fewer miles to book the same trips, while also having access to more Saver Award fares.

United's Card Portfolio

Cardholders can take advantage of earning even more miles and the new discounts with eligible cards including The United Explorer Card, The United Quest Card, The United Club Card, The United℠ Business Card, The United Club Business Card, The United Gateway℠ Card and The MileagePlus® Debit Rewards Card. United also offers eligible cards in U.S. territories and international locations including Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Panama and Saipan. This spring, the airline plans to introduce new cards in Brazil, Canada and the U.K. Cardholders can track their rewards and earnings throughout the year with these cards in United's Member Benefits Center. More details can be found here.

Benefits of United MileagePlus

MileagePlus is free to join and was recently rated one of the best airline travel rewards programs.** It offers program members benefits including miles that never expire, no blackout dates, ticket purchasing with miles or a combination of miles and cash, no change fees on flight award tickets, miles pooling allowing travelers to combine their miles in a joint account, the ability to use miles through the Blue Sky loyalty collaboration and more. As United flies to more than 380 destinations around the globe, MileagePlus helps make it easier for travelers to reach their dream destinations and cardholders unlock the most value when flying United.

For more information, visit united.com/mpnews.

* Eligible cards can be found at: united.com/en/us/fly/mileageplus/whats-new.html

** 9 Best Airline Rewards Programs for 2025-2026 | U.S. News Travel

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

