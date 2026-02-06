GE Aerospace Board of Directors Authorizes Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.47 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026. The ex-dividend date is March 9, 2026.

