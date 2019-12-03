United Airlines Sets a Course for the Future With Order of 50 Airbus A321XLR Aircraft

"The new Airbus A321XLR aircraft is an ideal one-for-one replacement for the older, less-efficient aircraft currently operating between some of the most vital cities in our intercontinental network," said Andrew Nocella, United's executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "In addition to strengthening our ability to fly more efficiently, the A321XLR's range capabilities open potential new destinations to further develop our route network and provide customers with more options to travel the globe."

The next-generation A321XLR offers customers an elevated inflight experience and features modern amenities including LED lighting, larger overhead bin space and Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, the new aircraft lowers overall fuel burn per seat by about 30% when compared to previous generation aircraft, enabling United to further minimize its environmental impact as the carrier moves towards its ambitious goal of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% relative to 2005 levels by 2050.

United plans to begin taking delivery of the Airbus A321XLR in 2024. Additionally, the airline will defer the delivery of its order of Airbus A350s until 2027 to better align with the carrier's operational needs.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, this year United:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Gave economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

Released a new version of the award-winning, most downloaded app in the airline industry

Launched a new tool called ConnectionSaver, dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Partnered with CLEAR on free or discounted memberships for MileagePlus members

Announced PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

And introduced products in its amenity kits made exclusively for the airline by luxury skincare line Sunday Riley

