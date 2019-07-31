United Airlines' Sharon Grant Named One of Corporate America's Most Influential Women

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoy Magazine recently named Sharon Grant, Chief Community Engagement Officer at United Airlines, one of Corporate America's most influential women. Savoy is a leading African American lifestyle and business publication.

United's Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Brett Hart said, "United's incredible impact on communities around the world clearly demonstrates Sharon's proven ability to engage employees, partner organizations and community leaders. Under her leadership, we have capitalized on opportunities to leverage the talent and passion of our employees to make the communities where we live and work better places."

Under Grant's leadership, the Global Community Engagement team has greatly expanded United's global corporate social responsibility footprint. Initiatives have included elevating United's relationship with Special Olympics, implementing Third Thursdays, a monthly employee volunteer program that promotes worldwide employee action through United organized service events, and initiating the airlines' Critical Needs Grants that address critical needs in the communities where United's customers and employees live and work. Grant has been instrumental in developing United's award-winning humanitarian, volunteerism and supplier diversity strategies.

"I'm truly honored to have received this recognition," said Sharon. "I'm humbled to be on a list that includes an exemplary group of African American women who are not only achieving professional success but also working toward making a difference in their communities."

According to Savoy, this distinction is granted to African American women who embody talent, leadership and grace while executing critical roles for some of the largest corporations in the world while simultaneously working to better their communities and inspire others. Sharon was selected from a pool of more than 500 candidates by Savoy's editorial board as well as community leaders, including representatives from academia and the private sector.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry, introduced ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers connecting from one United flight to the next and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 355 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 779 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 569 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

