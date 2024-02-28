United Arab Emirates Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2029: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE data center market was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $2.65 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.95% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the UAE data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The UAE has about 31 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Khazna Data Centers' DXB8 facility is built to Uptime Tier III standards. Khazna Data Centers is among the top and largest data center operators in the UAE data center market. They are the first in the region to adopt biofuel and do a test run for their facilities' generators.

Equinix is among the global colocation operators in the country that currently has its own DX1 and DX3 facilities in Dubai and has collocated two other facilities, DX2 in Dubai and AD1 in Abu Dhabi in Khazna Data Centers. The UAE data center industry is also witnessing significant improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For example, the FLAG Europe-Asia (FEA) is the biggest one spread across almost 17,400 miles, with Global Cloud Xchange as its owner, and has landing points in several regions in China, Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, the UK, and other countries.

Some of the key colocation investors in the UAE data center market in 2023 are Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Moro Hub, Equinix, and others. In February 2023, Moro Hob, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) subsidiary, announced the launch of the world's largest solar-powered data center in Dubai in the UAE. Khazna Data Centers has merged with Etisalat and G42 to become one of the largest colocation operators in the country.

The Gulf Data Hub is also among the major operators in the UAE data center market. The company is currently developing several new data center facilities and has planned additional data centers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC and Quantum Switch Tamasuk are two of the new entrants in the UAE data center market that have planned to develop several new facilities across the country. Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services, along with the development of smart cities across the UAE, has been fuelling data traffic and bolstering the growth of the UAE data center market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size is available regarding investment, area, power capacity, and UAE colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UAE data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE: I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 31 II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 25 III. Coverage: 5 Cities IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in UAE: I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) II. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) III. Retail Colocation Pricing

The UAE data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the UAE data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across the UAE during 2024-2029?

What is the growth rate of the UAE data center market?

What factors are driving the UAE data center market?

Which cities are included in the UAE center market report?

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AESG

Aldar Properties

ALEC Engineering and Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

ASU

BG&E

Black & White Engineering

Cadd Emirates

Condor Group

Core Emirates

DC PRO Engineering

Dct-gulf (Data Center Technologies)

Edarat Group

Group AMANA

HHM Building Contracting

James L Williams

John Paul Construction

Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electra Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group

mCritical Infrastructure Consulting

McLaren Construction Group

Meinhardt Group

Middle East Modern Architecture

Raghav Contracting

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

Site & Power DK

STS Group

Sudlows Consulting

Syska Hennessy Group

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CtrlS Datacenters

Equinix

Core42

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Moro Hub

Pacific Controls

New Entrants

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/870urr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets