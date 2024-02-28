United Arab Emirates Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2029: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

28 Feb, 2024, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE data center market was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $2.65 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.95% from 2023-2029
This report analyses the UAE data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The UAE has about 31 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Khazna Data Centers' DXB8 facility is built to Uptime Tier III standards. Khazna Data Centers is among the top and largest data center operators in the UAE data center market. They are the first in the region to adopt biofuel and do a test run for their facilities' generators.
Equinix is among the global colocation operators in the country that currently has its own DX1 and DX3 facilities in Dubai and has collocated two other facilities, DX2 in Dubai and AD1 in Abu Dhabi in Khazna Data Centers. The UAE data center industry is also witnessing significant improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For example, the FLAG Europe-Asia (FEA) is the biggest one spread across almost 17,400 miles, with Global Cloud Xchange as its owner, and has landing points in several regions in China, Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, the UK, and other countries.
Some of the key colocation investors in the UAE data center market in 2023 are Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Moro Hub, Equinix, and others. In February 2023, Moro Hob, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) subsidiary, announced the launch of the world's largest solar-powered data center in Dubai in the UAE. Khazna Data Centers has merged with Etisalat and G42 to become one of the largest colocation operators in the country.
The Gulf Data Hub is also among the major operators in the UAE data center market. The company is currently developing several new data center facilities and has planned additional data centers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC and Quantum Switch Tamasuk are two of the new entrants in the UAE data center market that have planned to develop several new facilities across the country. Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services, along with the development of smart cities across the UAE, has been fuelling data traffic and bolstering the growth of the UAE data center market.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size is available regarding investment, area, power capacity, and UAE colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing UAE data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE:
- I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 31
- II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 25
- III. Coverage: 5 Cities
- IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in UAE:
- I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- II. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- III. Retail Colocation Pricing
- The UAE data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AESG
- Aldar Properties
- ALEC Engineering and Contracting
- Arcadis
- Arup
- ASU
- BG&E
- Black & White Engineering
- Cadd Emirates
- Condor Group
- Core Emirates
- DC PRO Engineering
- Dct-gulf (Data Center Technologies)
- Edarat Group
- Group AMANA
- HHM Building Contracting
- James L Williams
- John Paul Construction
- Laing O'Rourke
- Laith Electra Mechanical
- Linesight
- M+W Group
- mCritical Infrastructure Consulting
- McLaren Construction Group
- Meinhardt Group
- Middle East Modern Architecture
- Raghav Contracting
- Red Engineering
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- RW Armstrong
- Site & Power DK
- STS Group
- Sudlows Consulting
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Telal Engineering & Contracting
- Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Chatsworth Products
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Envicool
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Equinix
- Core42
- Khazna Data Centers
- Gulf Data Hub
- Moro Hub
- Pacific Controls
New Entrants
- EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk
