United Arab Emirates Education Market 2021-2025 Analysis, Trends and Drivers

The publisher has been monitoring the education market in UAE and it is poised to grow by $ 97.12 thousand during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The report on the education market in UAE provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing student enrollments and increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector.

The education market in UAE analysis includes end-user and ownership segments.

The education market in UAE is segmented as below:

By End-user

K12 schools

Higher education

By Ownership

Private education

Public education

This study identifies supporting government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the education market growth in UAE during the next few years.

The report on education market in UAE covers the following areas:

Education market sizing in UAE

Education market forecast in UAE

Education market industry analysis in UAE

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the education market in UAE: ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is supporting government initiatives.`

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing student enrollments.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

