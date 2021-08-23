United Arab Emirates Health Insurance Market to Exhibit Strong Growth to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Health Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE health insurance market reached a value of US$ 6.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The UAE has a wide-ranging, government-funded and rapidly evolving private healthcare sector delivering high standard of health care to the population. The health insurance policies are an integral part of the healthcare infrastructure as they cover the cost associated with medical and surgical expenses of the policyholders.

The costs incurred during the treatment of the patient are either fully paid by the insurance company in advance or indirectly through reimbursement, depending upon pre-decided terms and conditions. An effective health insurance plan includes services such as diagnosis and treatment for illnesses and conditions, psychiatric care, rehabilitation, therapy, emergency transportation, in-patient management, maternity, dental care, etc. AXA Gulf Insurance, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), Emirates Insurance Company, Oman Insurance Company, etc. are among the key health insurance providers in the UAE.



With a population of around 9.6 million, the UAE is among the GCC region's fastest growing economy. Moreover, the government is also playing a major role in increasing the penetration of health insurance in the region. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the government provides health insurance for all its citizens. Similarly, the government of Ajman provides all its employees with health insurance. Additionally, both Abu Dhabi and Dubai also mandate employers to provide health insurance coverage to their employees. Moreover, due to the country's increasing economic diversification and continued inward migration, the per capita expenditure on health care services have increased. Other factors such as increasing occurrences of lifestyle diseases and rising costs of medical treatments are also driving the market positively.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the UAE health insurance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the UAE health insurance market in any manner.



