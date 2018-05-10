United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet and Payment Market 2016-2025 - Market Opportunities Across 30 Market Segments

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. It also covers market size and forecast on mobile payment user base and other drivers. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile payment industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfer Segments: Domestic and international remittances

Domestic and international remittances Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment

Mobile Proximity: In-person and remote payment

In-person and remote payment Mobile Technology: Key mobile payment technologies - SMS/USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based

Key mobile payment technologies - SMS/USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender

Age, Income, Gender Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 United Arab Emirates Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 United Arab Emirates Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



5 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



6 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



7 United Arab Emirates Analysis of Mobile Payment Market by Payment Proximity



8 United Arab Emirates Analysis of Mobile Payment Market Share by Technology Channel



9 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



