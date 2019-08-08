United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Analysis & Opportunities, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in United Arab Emirates is expected to record a CAGR of 12.7% to reach US$ 11,125.0 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2018-2025.

The mobile payment services in the UAE have recorded strong growth in recent years, supported by policy reforms and innovation from key players such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Mashreq Pay, FAB Payit, and Emirates NBD Pay. Contactless payments have posted strong growth in UAE, accounting for about 10-13% of total payments of key players.

Mobile proximity payment has posted strong growth, a trend expected to continue over medium term. This is driven by cash discounts, increased penetration of smartphones, and increased rate of innovation.

The development of the ecosystem for facilitating digital payments will open up the way for the growth of various contactless payment services. Alipay has been introduced in the UAE. Being one of the largest digital wallets in China, the service is expected to affect the UAE payments market significantly. Alipay is offering its services across retail stores to target Chinese tourists.

This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in United Arab Emirates. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in United Arab Emirates.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 United Arab Emirates Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

4 United Arab Emirates Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel

5 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

10 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

11 United Arab Emirates Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

12 United Arab Emirates Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

13 United Arab Emirates Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

14 United Arab Emirates Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

15 United Arab Emirates Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

16 United Arab Emirates Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

17 United Arab Emirates Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

18 United Arab Emirates Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

19 United Arab Emirates Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

20 United Arab Emirates Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

21 United Arab Emirates Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

22 United Arab Emirates Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

23 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

24 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

25 United Arab Emirates Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

26 United Arab Emirates Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

27 United Arab Emirates Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

28 United Arab Emirates International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

29 United Arab Emirates Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

30 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories

31 United Arab Emirates Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

32 United Arab Emirates Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

33 United Arab Emirates Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

34 United Arab Emirates Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

35 United Arab Emirates P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories

36 United Arab Emirates Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Companies Mentioned

Emirates Digital Wallet

Samsung Pay

Beam

Etisalat Wallet

NBD Pay

Apple Pay

