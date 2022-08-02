United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022-2026: Banks are Building Partnerships with Digital Payment Providers to Launch Virtual 'Buy Now Pay Later' Prepaid Cards

Aug 02, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in the United Arab Emirates (the UAE) increased at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.1%, increasing from US$5.66 billion in 2022 to reach US$9.26 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United Arab Emirates. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Government initiatives are providing boost to the payroll cards market
Government backed the Wage Protection System (WPS) system, coupled with growing cash to card initiatives, and public-private-partnerships are driving the payroll cards market growth. For instance,
- In March 2021, WPS and Payroll Service provider Al Fardan Exchange has introduced 'Payez' payroll card in partnership with the UAE's domestic payment scheme, Mercury.
- The cardholder can use this card at all Mercury-enabled POS terminals at various merchants. The card also allows cash withdrawal at Mercury's ATM network across the UAE.
The publisher expects the enhanced payroll card will attract large, medium, and small corporates who would want to provide these flexibilities to their employees. Subsequently, this will increase the usage of these payroll cards, providing impetus to the growth of the overall prepaid card market in the UAE.
Banks are building partnerships with digital payments providers to launch virtual 'buy now pay later' prepaid cards in the UAE
With the popularity of buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) solutions in the UAE, partnerships are building up to gain market share.
- In September 2021, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), an Islamic financial institution has partnered up with Spotii, a digital payments provider, to launch a virtual BNPL prepaid card for the first time in the UAE.
- Through the virtual prepaid card, customers will make in-store and online purchases with merchants and spread out the cost of their purchases across several installments with zero interest rates.
- All the users can access the virtual prepaid card via the Spotii Mobile app and load money to fund the cost-free installment payments.
Partnerships to launch limited-edition prepaid cards are rising
Banking providers are joining hands with payments and technology companies to launch limited-edition prepaid cards.
- In September 2021, UAE-based banking provider Emirates NBD Group partnered with the global payments and technology company Mastercard to create Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card.
- The Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card is a digital version and is connected with Emirates NBD's Joyn mobie app.
- The prepaid card is available to both UAE residents and international visitors to be used in the UAE and provides a fully digital payments experience.
- The Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card can be used to make transactions for online purchases as well as contactless in-store payments by adding the user's card to a digital wallet such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.
The publisher expects these limited-edition cards will attract a larger customer base as travelers around the world will be visiting the country during the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will increase the prepaid card sales in the country, boosting the prepaid card market's growth in the UAE.
Payit collaborated with PLATX to collect payments via WhatsApp
- In September 2021, UAE- based digital wallet, Payit has partnered with an omnichannel conversational commerce platform, PLATX, to allow merchants to collect payments through WhatsApp.
- Notably, the digital wallet is powered by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).
The partnership will provide the customers with the first WhatsApp-based payment solution in the Middle East, likely to attract significant customers. Moreover, such an innovative solution for merchant partners, especially in the SME segment, is likely to generate high revenue in the medium to long run perspective.
