United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 1,015 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this United Arab Emirates (UAE) data center market report.

UAE data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.99% during the period 2020−2026. UAE data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 24 existing and 13 upcoming facilities spread across 5 cities, including Dubai, Abu Dubai, and other cities (Al Ain, Fujairah, and Sharjah).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The UAE is one of the largest data center hubs in the Middle East , and its data center industry is thriving due to good submarine cable connectivity, high speed internet bandwidth, significant digital transformation, and fast adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). Dubai is the leading data center market in the UAE, with 16 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for around 60% of the existing power capacity, followed by Abu Dhabi , contributing to over 30% of the power capacity. The UAE has free trade zones benefitting industrial and enterprise investments, with tax incentives. In 2020, the UAE received investment from colocation providers Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Etisalat, Moro Hub, and Group 42. The UAE has a presence of prominent cloud service providers such as Huawei Technologies, Alibaba, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In January 2020 , IBM launched two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai , UAE. AWS has announced a new cloud region in Abu Dhabi , to be operational in 2022. Dubai is one of the world's first smart cities and is one of the world's fastest adopters of Internet of Things (IoT). The Smart IoT Dubai project is a government initiative to connect sensors across the city. Civil rights and law enforcement are a few legal issues connected with Smart IoT Dubai. The UAE is working towards installing 42 GW of renewable energy in the country by 2050. Dubai has already started work on this vision by commissioning a five-part renewable energy project and is currently setting up an 800 MW solar park.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in UAE

Facilities Covered (Existing): 24



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13



Coverage: 5 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in UAE

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 11 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors

UAE Data Center Market – Segmentation

The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises will lead to higher adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure during the forecast period. The rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase cloud server adoption in the UAE.

Majority of the data center facilities in the UAE are adopting N+1 redundant diesel generators with fuel back up of up to 24 hours. For instance, Gulf Data Hub Dubai data center facility is installed with N+1 redundancy generator with capacity of 16,000KVA and fuel storage of around 48,000 liters for 24 hours backup.

In the UAE, most data centers are designed to cool servers through water-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities

UAE Data Center Market – Dynamics

As of January 2021, the population of the UAE was around 9.94 million. Internet users in the country are around 9.84 million as of 2021, at 99% internet penetration. Dubai is one of the world's first smart cities and is one of the world's fastest adopters of Internet of Things (IoT). The Smart IoT Dubai project is a government initiative to connect sensors across the city. Civil rights and law enforcement are a few legal issues connected with Smart IoT Dubai. In Dubai private and public companies are participating in IoT development to create job opportunities and new revenue streams.

Dubai Internet of Things (IoT) strategy seeks to build the world's most advanced Internet Of Things (IoT) ecosystem in the world's smartest city to improve people's lives. Etisalat Digital uses NB-IoT technology to enable smart parking solutions to drivers to easily locate free parking spots in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Software AG and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), signed a partnership to provide a subscription-based licensing model IoT services to its business customers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand

On-Premises Infrastructure Migrates to Colocation & Managed Services

Procurement of Renewable Energy

5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment

UAE Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Dubai

Abu Dubai

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Aldar Properties

DC PRO Engineering

Edarat Group

HHM Building Contracting

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McLAREN Construction Group

RED

RW Armstrong

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Siemens

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investor

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Equinix

Etisalat Group

Future Digital Data Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

