United Arab Emirates (UAE) Outbound Tourism Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Growth Fueled by Rising Socio-Economic Aspirations, The Information Effect, and Higher Spending

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates (UAE) Outbound Tourism Market, Tourist Numbers, Countries, and Purpose of Visit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Arab Emirates Outbound Tourism Market is predicted to surpass US$ 24 Billion by the year 2025.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) outbound tourism market has observed a significant increase in recent years with a small population base. Due to increasing globalization; UAE outbound tourism is playing an important role in shaping the global outbound tourism market. UAE Outbound Tourism Market is growing rapidly. Outbound tourism includes the travelling activities of residents from one country to another.

The Emiratis generally travel to its nearby Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar. Other than the Gulf countries Emiratis also like to travel to the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the Asian countries like India, Malaysia, and Thailand. As per the UAE government survey held in 2015, the number of outbound trips has reached 3.5 million from UAE, of which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accounts for nearly 40 percent of the travellers.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as an important source of outbound tourism market over the years and is expected to grow immensely on the account of many factors including a rise in disposable income, passion to explore the world and increasingly efficient flight connectivity to different parts of the world. In addition, the citizens of the United Arab Emirates also choose to travel across the world to learn about different cultures. These heritage travellers usually visit historic and cultural-significant sites to meet with the locals of the respective countries and learn about their traditions and ways of life.



Purpose of Visit: Holiday, Business (MICE), Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR), & Others (Education, Medical Treatment)



The holiday is the most popular tourism segments compared to all other segments of UAE Outbound Tourism. The 4 segments covered in the report are Holiday, Business (MICE), Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) & Others (Education, Medical Treatment). This report offers a comprehensive analysis of tourism type from different perspectives such as market, visitor numbers, market share, and visitor's share etc., country wise.

UAE Outbound Tourists Visits



In this report, we have analyzed 10 destinations of UAE Outbound Tourist numbers. In this research report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of each country in terms of the number of UAE tourist numbers, tourist share & forecast and number of related aspects that influence UAE Outbound Tourism. The 10 countries analyzed in the report are as follows: United States, India, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and Turkey.



UAE Outbound Tourists Market (Spending)



This report includes various share analysis of UAE outbound tourism like UAE outbound visitors market, market share & forecast by country, UAE outbound tourist market share by tourism type (Holiday, VFR, MICE & Others). Ten countries tourism receipts from UAE studied in the report are as follows: United States, Australia, Malaysia, Turkey, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore and South Africa.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. UAE Outbound Tourism

4.1 Tourists Market

4.2 Tourists Numbers



5. Tourists Share - UAE Outbound Tourism

5.1 By Countries

5.2 By Purpose



6. Market Share - UAE Outbound Tourism

6.1 By Countries

6.2 By Purpose



7. United States

7.1 UAE Outbound Tourist Visitors

7.2 By Purpose - UAE Outbound Tourists Visit to the United States

7.2.1 Holiday

7.2.2 Visit Friend & Relatives (VFR)

7.2.3 Business (MICE)

7.2.4 Others

7.3 UAE Outbound Tourists Market (Spending)

7.4 By Purpose - UAE Outbound Tourists Market (Spending) in the United States

7.4.1 Holiday

7.4.2 Visit Friend & Relatives (VFR)

7.4.3 Business

7.4.4 Others



8. United Kingdom



9. Germany



10. Switzerland



11. India



12. Australia



13. Singapore



14. Turkey



15. South Africa



16. Malaysia



17. Growth Drivers

17.1 Rising Socio-Economic Aspirations

17.2 The Information Effect

17.3 Higher Spending



18. Challenges

18.1 Absence of Halal Tourism

18.2 Economy Growth Rate Change



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dg7vs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

