United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Dividend

ATMORE, Ala., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. announces a semiannual dividend of $0.70 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on or near January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

