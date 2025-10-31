United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. ("United") reported net income of $13.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $20.0 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the nine-month period were $4.07 compared to $5.63 for the same period in 2024. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $4.2 million as compared to $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the three-month period were $1.29 versus $1.45 for the same period in 2024.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net interest margin of 4.6%
  • Repurchased 56,000 shares of UBAB stock
  • Nonperforming assets decreased 48% from prior year

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

