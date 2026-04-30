United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

ATMORE, Ala., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. reported net income of $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $4.7 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for this period were $1.80 compared to $1.42 for the same period in 2025. UB Community Development generated NMTC revenues of $2.3 million.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 19 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.