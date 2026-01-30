United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

ATMORE, Ala., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. reported net income of $17.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $26.9 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the twelve-month period were $5.23 compared to $7.65 for the same period in 2024. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $3.7 million as compared to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the three-month period were $1.15 versus $2.00 for the same period in 2024.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net interest margin of 4.44%

Repurchased 176,266 shares of UBAB stock

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.4 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

