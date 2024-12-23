United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Semiannual Dividend

News provided by

United Bancorporation

Dec 23, 2024, 11:00 ET

ATMORE, Ala., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, has announced a semiannual dividend of $0.60 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on or near January 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024. 

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is a $1.4 billion financial holding company primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United Bank operates 20 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For complete quarterly reporting, visit our investor relations tab at UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bancorporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Repurchases all Common Stock Held by its 401(K) Employee Stock Ownership Plan

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Repurchases all Common Stock Held by its 401(K) Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(OTCQX: UBAB)- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. announced today that it has completed the repurchase of all of its shares of common stock held...
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

(OTCQX: UBAB)- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. announces its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. United reported...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics