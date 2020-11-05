United Bank Named a 'Best Bank to Work for' by American Banker Magazine

ATMORE, Ala., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) United Bancorporation, Inc., parent company of United Bank, has been recognized as one of the Best Banks to Work for by American Banker magazine.

"We are very excited to receive this award," said United Bank CEO Robert R. Jones, III. "It's unusual for a bank to make both the Best Banks to Work for list and Top 200 Community Banks list in the same year. We believe these two honors are validation of our "multi-bottom line approach," which is our commitment to being a strong financial institution that provides measurable value for our shareholders, employees and communities. Providing a positive work environment for our employees is a top priority for us, and I'm thrilled to see we're succeeding in that area."

The Best Banks to Work for program, initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Data is gathered by randomly selecting employees to participate in a survey that asks employees to rate their employer in multiple categories — such as workplace policies, procedures and benefits — on a five-point scale. The survey also includes open-ended and demographic questions.

"Several of the defining criteria that solidified our Best Banks to Work for award were comments from our people about job satisfaction, corporate culture and communications, engagement, leadership and planning," Jones added. "While these categories aren't a performance metric, I believe they are a significant factor in driving our overall performance. Survey results validate this in our employees citing their understanding of the long-term strategy of our organization and the confidence they have in our leadership team."

The rankings were revealed in the September 2020 issue of American Banker.

For more information, please visit investor relations at www.UnitedBank.com

About United Bank

United Bank is a $903,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 116 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Summerdale and Semmes in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank, please visit our website at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Tonya Lambert

SVP, Chief Marketing & Public Relations Officer

251-446-6004

[email protected]

SOURCE United Bancorporation