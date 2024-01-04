United Bank provides funding for the construction of River Pointe Apartments In Childersburg, Alabama

ATMORE, Ala., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX:UBAB) – United Bank has provided $4.6 million in construction financing to Hall Housing for the renovation of River Pointe Apartments, a 37-unit affordable housing facility for families in Childersburg, Alabama. The complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and will be extensively renovated including updated kitchens and baths, lighting, ceiling fans, and HVAC systems.

On-site amenities will include an upgraded clubhouse featuring a new computer center and community laundry, a new covered picnic pavilion with grills, an upgraded playground, and new outdoor fitness equipment available for residents' use.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $1.3 billion financial holding company that serves Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which recognizes its commitment to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. UB Community Development (UBCD) focuses on economic and community development through its New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing, and community facilities programs. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bank