United Bank Wins Sixth New Markets Tax Credit Allocation for $65 Million

News provided by

United Bancorporation

27 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Award is Reflection of the Bank's Continued Commitment to Community and Economic Development

ATMORE, Ala., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bank is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $65 million New Markets Tax Credit Allocation by the Department of the Treasury through UB Community Development (UBCD). The award is the result of United Bank's ongoing commitment to enhancing the economic vitality of low-income communities in Alabama and in Northwest Florida. Today's announcement marks the sixth allocation United Bank and UBCD have received from the CDFI Fund totaling $360 million for Alabama and Florida.

Continue Reading

"We are deeply appreciative of the CDFI Fund's continued acknowledgment of our capacity to work with distressed communities in meeting their needs. Our focus on funding businesses and non-profits which create quality, accessible jobs and critical infrastructure in predominantly rural areas of Alabama and Florida, is particularly crucial now as we struggle to reclaim lost ground from the pandemic, supply chain issues and subsequent economic hurdles," said Alex Jones, Senior VP of United Bank and President of UBCD.

The New Markets Tax Credit was enacted by Congress in 2000 as a federal effort to stimulate private investment and economic growth in low-income urban neighborhoods and rural communities which lack access to the capital needed to support and grow businesses, create jobs, and sustain healthy local economies. The New Markets Tax Credit is a 39 percent federal tax credit, taken over seven years on investments made in those communities.

United Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). With a primary mission of promoting community development, offering financial products and services to low-income target markets, CDFIs promote economic growth by financing businesses, creating jobs and rebuilding neighborhoods. United Bank earned its designation by going above and beyond traditional community involvement to include expanded financial literacy projects, enhanced credit building and homebuyer initiatives, and the creation of small business lending and support programs

About United Bank: United Bank is a $1 billion plus financial institution, founded in 1904. United Bank has 19 branch offices that primarily serve four counties in Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United Bank is an Equal Opportunity Provider. For more information about United Bank and UB Community Development please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com or www.ubcommunitydevelopment.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bancorporation

Also from this source

UB Community Development, a subsidiary of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., Announces $10 Million in New Markets Tax Credit for ECORE International, Inc.

UB Community Development, a subsidiary of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., Announces $4.4 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Funds to McNeely Plastic Products, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.