New bins will be available on 50 aircraft by the end of this year and can accommodate up to 29 more bags per flight, helping make room for everyone's carry-on

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines announced today that it is installing new, larger overhead bins on its Skywest operated Embraer E175 fleet that will provide more room for passengers' roll aboard carry-on bags. These new bins will be available on 50 aircraft with a 76-seat configuration by the end of this year. United may expand the E175 larger overhead bins offering to more than 150 aircraft by the end of 2026.

United Becomes First Airline to Add New, Larger Overhead Bins to Embraer E175 Aircraft

United is the first airline to offer these larger overhead bins on E175 airplanes and estimates this move will nearly eliminate the need for one million annual passengers to gate-check bags on more than 150,000 E175 flights.

United is enhancing the passenger experience by adding larger overhead bins on the Embraer E175 fleet to increase customer convenience and improve operational efficiency. The new bins will accommodate up to an extra 29 carry-on bags on the regional jets, which is an 80 percent increase in space.

"Customer sentiment for the new overhead bins and signature interiors has been extremely positive. By helping to eliminate the need to gate check bags, we are seeing an increase in gate and boarding satisfaction," said Linda Jojo, United's chief customer officer. "This is just the latest way we're working to create an industry-leading experience for all our customers – whether they're on an international or regional flight."

United now has more than 200 mainline aircraft outfitted with bins large enough to fit every passenger's carry-on bag and is in the process of retrofitting its domestic narrowbody fleet. The new overhead bins in the regional fleet will provide a seamless connecting experience for customers. Every E175 aircraft outfitted with these overhead bins will also have braille and tactile placards that enhance accessibility, part of a larger initiative the airline announced in 2023.

United Airlines and United Express operate an average of more than 4,000 flights a day to over 350 airports across 6 continents. SkyWest is the world's largest E175 operator and flies more than 700 daily departures to more than 140 destinations as United Express. In 2023, United became the world's largest carrier as measured by seat-miles, carrying more than 150 million passengers.

