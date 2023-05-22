United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Add Live Activities for iPhone

Just in time for summer travel, new feature provides flyers real-time access to flight information at a glance

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United today became the first U.S. airline to support Live Activities for iPhone, giving customers real-time access to their boarding pass, gate and seat number, and countdown clock to departure time on their Lock Screen or while unlocked in the Dynamic Island, all without opening the United app.

United customers check their mobile boarding pass and flight status nearly 800,000 times each day, and this new feature makes it even easier and faster for United flyers to receive timely updates and find important flight details.

"We're seeing soaring demand for travel this summer, and Live Activities puts all the flight information you need right at your fingertips, whether your iPhone is locked or you're doing something else like checking email, listening to music or texting friends," said Linda Jojo, Chief Customer Officer for United. "This new feature is another way United is leveraging technology to improve our customers' travel journey. It's going to save passengers a lot of time, and we think they're going to love it, especially during a busy travel season."

Live Activities helps United customers with iPhones stay informed in real time, so they can see live flight updates, flight details and alerts right on the Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With a quick glance at the iPhone screen, customers can:

  • Get details like the flight number, on-time status, inbound aircraft status, estimated departure and arrival times, and more in the Live Activity on the Lock Screen or the Dynamic Island when expanded
  • Open their boarding pass directly from the Live Activity to easily scan during security check-in or while boarding their flight
  • See departure and arrival gates, pre- and in-flight countdowns, and baggage carousel information right in the Dynamic Island

Support for Live Activities has started to roll out to United travelers and will be widely available by the end of May. To experience the new features, customers should verify that their iPhone is running iOS 16.1 or later and their United app is up to date.

With up to three million users interacting with the app daily, United' mobile app is recognized for its accessibility options for the visually impaired, personalization options and improved navigation. The air carrier has consistently rolled out industry-leading app features in recent years, including:

  • Agent on Demand: Only United has a virtual, on demand customer service tool that lets customers scan a QR code and video chat, text or call a customer service representative instead of waiting in line at the airport. Last year, 1.3 million customers used Agent on Demand, and in 2023, we've already seen 192,000 customers use the platform.
  • United Map Search: Customers can easily compare and shop for flights based on departure city, budget and location type, with an interactive map feature. Available on the United app and website, this digital tool displays fares in a map view, allowing customers to simultaneously compare travel to a variety of destinations in a single search.
  • Travel Ready Center: This one-stop digital assistant on united.com and the United app outlines any necessary travel requirements with clear guidance, helping customers prepare for their travel and breeze through the airport without stopping for manual document checks.
  • Terminal Guide: Customers receive personalized day-of instructions to navigate point-to-point throughout the airport – from directing them to the most ideal airport entrance to finding their departure gate.

For more information, download the United mobile app here, and view media assets here.

About United

At United, Good Leads The WaySM. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

