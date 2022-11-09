Just in time for holiday travel, children can now enjoy special breakfast, lunch and dinner meal options on select flights

Kids' meals will be available for pre-order in eligible cabins on select flights starting in 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced the return of kids' meals onboard, just in time for holiday travel. From chicken tenders and grilled cheese to French toast and dessert, children can now enjoy both breakfast and lunch/dinner menus on select United flights where complimentary meals are served. To request a kids' meal, customers can choose the "Children's Special Meals" option when booking a ticket or add a request to an existing reservation using the United® mobile app. Starting next year, kids' meals will be available for pre-order to customers traveling in eligible cabins on select United flights. With pre-order, our youngest travelers will be able to choose the kids' meal they want to enjoy onboard before departure of any United flight eligible for pre-order.

United Brings Back Kids’ Meals Onboard

"We're committed to providing a great onboard experience for all of our customers, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our youngest flyers new, kid-friendly food options on select routes," said Aaron McMillan, United's managing director of hospitality and planning. "We know there's a lot to balance when traveling as a family – especially during the busy holiday season – and hope this helps to put parents' minds at ease as they prepare for travel with us."

United's kids' meals are available now on flights greater than 2,000 miles, in cabins where complimentary meal service is offered, and include kid-friendly breakfast and lunch/dinner options. For select domestic flights (including Hawaii) and international flights departing the U.S., the children's menu includes French toast with sausage, fruit and a croissant for breakfast, and chicken tenders with fruit, a dinner roll and dessert for lunch and dinner. For international flights returning to the U.S., children will also have the option of ordering the French toast meal for breakfast, but can order a grilled cheese sandwich with fruit, dinner roll and dessert for lunch and dinner.

For more details on how to request a children's meal and for more information on all of United's special onboard meal options, visit united.com. To download United Airlines visuals, visit here.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines