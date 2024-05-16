United Cargo Adds Capacity to WebCargo by Freightos' Booking Platform, Extending Cargo Sales Portal Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, is pleased to expand the collaboration between WebCargo by Freightos and United Cargo (NASDAQ: UAL). In an industry which is still mostly offline, WebCargo is proud to be a key technology partner developing United Cargo's state-of-the-art self-service online cargo portal and is proud to further expand this collaboration.

Recently, United Cargo has furthered its relationship with WebCargo by joining WebCargo's digital cargo booking platform. By offering services on the WebCargo platform, United Cargo is now positioned to provide its customers an additional online booking option. This booking channel complements its current website capabilities and gives customers a choice in how to access and book United Cargo's available capacity. United Cargo is currently active on the platform for customers in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand availability to U.S. and Canadian customers later in May.

"Our customers are seeking new ways to communicate and book with us. The enhanced booking functionality on our website, along with our participation in the WebCargo marketplace, are two new booking options for our customers. It's another step forward in delivering an even better customer experience," said Jan Krems, United Cargo President. "We are excited about these advancements and our collaboration with the WebCargo team spanning both our portal and the WebCargo platform," Krems added.

WebCargo has secured an active role in United Cargo's digital journey. Per Manuel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer at Freightos, "We're thrilled to have partnered with United Cargo in support of its mission to deliver a world-class customer digital experience. It's no secret, there is a rapid adoption of eBookings, particularly across Europe and the Americas. By combining United Cargo's booking portal with the thousands of forwarders on the WebCargo and 7LFreight booking platform, forwarders large and small can now access United Cargo services 24/7, wherever they choose."

Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for free at webcargo.co/united .

About United Cargo

United Airlines, through its United Cargo division, is the leading U.S based air cargo belly-carrier and offers access to an industry-leading network, carrying billions of cargo ton-miles each year and reaching hundreds of global destinations.

About WebCargo by Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight, improving world trade. WebCargo® and 7LFreight by Freightos, form the largest global air cargo booking platform, connecting airlines and freight forwarders. Over ten thousand freight forwarder offices, including the top twenty global forwarders, place thousands of eBookings a day on the platform with over fifty airlines. These airlines represent about 2/3rds of global air cargo capacity. Alongside ebookings, freight forwarders use WebCargo and 7LFreight to automate rate management, procurement, pricing and sales of freight services, across all modes, resulting in more efficient and more transparent freight services.

