United Chinese Americans (UCA): A Week of Outrage and Protest--Chinese American Community Under Siege

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from United Chinese Americans (UCA): "Enough is enough!" Chinese American community nationwide has swung into action protesting loudly against Senator Marsha Blackburn for her insulting and racist remarks.

It all started last week on December 2, 2020. The U.S. Senate passed S386 immigration bill ( https://ucausa.org/an-open-letter-to-members-of-congress-on-s386/ ), with a highly controversial Section 9 targeting and banning a broad spectrum of Chinese nationals in the name of national security.

The next day, Senator Blackburn posted a bombshell tweet claiming "China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change."

Those outrageous remarks have lifted the floodgate of outrage and protest. Tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon time, members of the Chinese American community in Washington DC area, organized by United Chinese Americans (UCA), will march to Dirksen Senate Building to protest against Senator Blackburn where she works. This coming Saturday, the Chinese community in Tennessee will organize another major protest against the Senator in the capital city of Nashville.

Protest rallies, social media campaigns, GoFundMe drive, letters imploring the U.S. Senate to censure Senator Blackburn, non-stop calls and email messages to Senator Blackburn's office. Rarely has this community this engaged and mobilized.

In particular, the letter（https://ucausa.org/letter-requesting-u-s-senate-to-censure-sen-blackburn/ ) asking the Senate leaders and its Select Committee on Ethnics to censure Senator Blackburn is gaining momentum. "The goal is to gather civic organizations in all 50 states to join the effort. Our community has been feeling under siege in last several years. I have rarely seen our community this outraged. Her racist remark about Chinese civilization is the last straw that broke the camel's back, so to speak," says Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans (UCA).

Indeed, to many Chinese Americans, life lately seems like a crescendo of one bad event after another leading up to this burst point: the new Cold War between US and China; the tightening scrutiny and prosecution of Chinese American scientists under DOJ's China Initiative; the new McCarthyism regarding China raging in the nation's capital; the spike of COVID-inspired attack on Chinese and Asian Americans; the political polarization and growing mistrust among the community itself; and now more and more politicians have begun to do or say crazy things that they would not dare to do or say before, just like Senator Blackburn.

What the Chinese American community has experienced and how it has responded to it can provide rare insight to what is happening with the nation as a whole.

