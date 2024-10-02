United Community Bank Foundation Pledges $350,000 to Hurricane Relief Efforts in Western North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the catastrophic devastation in the communities of Western North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene, the United Community Bank Foundation has approved an emergency grant of $350,000 to nonprofits actively participating in assistance and recovery efforts in the area.

Photo taken of a United Community banker’s home in Brevard, N.C.

Many communities across Western North Carolina that have seen the heaviest amount of damage from Hurricane Helene including Brevard, Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Bakersville, Hendersonville, Newland, Blowing Rock, Cashiers, Etowah and Waynesville are served by United Community.

"Our hearts are heavy for our neighbors, friends and colleagues who have been affected by this catastrophic event," said John Goins, United Community regional president in Western North Carolina. "This is about our people, the communities we have been part of for years, the families we've watched grow and the relationships we have created. We are making a promise to stand with our community every step of the way as we rebuild together."

Donations from the United Community Bank Foundation will include:

"At United Community, we build communities and now we will help rebuild communities," said Jim Rose, North Carolina state president. "In times like these, we're reminded that a community is more than just a place on the map – it's the spirit of its people. And United will be there side by side with our neighbors until our communities are back on their feet."

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of June 30, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.1 billion in assets, 203 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power's award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

