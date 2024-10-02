United Community Bank Foundation Pledges $350,000 to Hurricane Relief Efforts in Western North Carolina

News provided by

United Community Bank

Oct 02, 2024, 18:22 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the catastrophic devastation in the communities of Western North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene, the United Community Bank Foundation has approved an emergency grant of $350,000 to nonprofits actively participating in assistance and recovery efforts in the area.

Continue Reading
Photo taken of a United Community banker’s home in Brevard, N.C.
Photo taken of a United Community banker’s home in Brevard, N.C.

Many communities across Western North Carolina that have seen the heaviest amount of damage from Hurricane Helene including Brevard, Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Bakersville, Hendersonville, Newland, Blowing Rock, Cashiers, Etowah and Waynesville are served by United Community.

"Our hearts are heavy for our neighbors, friends and colleagues who have been affected by this catastrophic event," said John Goins, United Community regional president in Western North Carolina. "This is about our people, the communities we have been part of for years, the families we've watched grow and the relationships we have created. We are making a promise to stand with our community every step of the way as we rebuild together."

Donations from the United Community Bank Foundation will include:

"At United Community, we build communities and now we will help rebuild communities," said Jim Rose, North Carolina state president. "In times like these, we're reminded that a community is more than just a place on the map – it's the spirit of its people. And United will be there side by side with our neighbors until our communities are back on their feet."

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of June 30, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.1 billion in assets, 203 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power's award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

SOURCE United Community Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

United Community Banks, Inc. Names Industry Veteran Sally Pope Davis to Board of Directors

United Community Banks, Inc. Names Industry Veteran Sally Pope Davis to Board of Directors

United Community Banks, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Sally Pope Davis to its Board of Directors. Davis recently retired as a managing...
For tenth time, J.D. Power Ranks United Community #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking and #1 in Trust in the Southeast this year

For tenth time, J.D. Power Ranks United Community #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking and #1 in Trust in the Southeast this year

United Community has once again topped the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, ranking highest in Customer Satisfaction with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Natural Disasters

Image1

Natural Disasters

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics