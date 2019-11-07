United Community Bank Launches New Website

United has increased its focus on enhanced technology and digital capabilities for its community bank and commercial customers as customer preferences evolve. In addition to opening various deposit products online, United customers have the ability to submit online mortgage applications and apply for consumer and small business loans online with Minute Lender and Business Minute Lender. Mobile deposit, integrated personal financial management (PFM), person-to-person payments (Pay Friends) and debit card controls are also available within online and mobile banking. The bank will continue to enhance its online and mobile banking features in the future.

"Upgrading our technology, especially our website, to include easier navigation and helpful resources is necessary for us to take care of our customers," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United Community Banks, Inc. "Our redesigned website is not only more vibrant and energetic, it carefully guides users directly to the information they need, just like our team members would if the customer had visited one of our locations. We hope all users will benefit from the new ucbi.com."

"We designed the website to be more actionable so users can easily find the exact information they are searching for," added Gene Gibson, Chief Administrative Officer, Community Banking. "We understand that some customers prefer the convenience of opening accounts or completing transactions online, and this new website is just one of many ways we've transformed ourselves to meet our customer's needs."

The redesigned website simplifies the user experience. Site navigation has been reimagined and users will now find it easier to locate the information they are seeking. The main navigation bar, which can be accessed from anywhere on the site, has also been simplified and now offers quick links to online banking and the most frequently visited pages. Additional product and service information has been added, along with a new Learning Center full of educational resources and financial tips. United partnered with industry-leader SilverTech, Inc. to develop the new site.

Click here for a guided tour of the new ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region's largest full-service financial institutions with $12.8 billion in assets, and 147 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World's Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

SOURCE United Community Bank

Related Links

http://www.ucbi.com

