United Community Bank Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in United States

"One of our objectives is to be the best place for great bankers to work," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Banks, Inc. "To do that, we consciously work on building connections between our teams, on communicating openly and frequently, and being a safe place to try new ideas. We also believe that our purpose – to be the bank that service built – inspires our teams to bring their best ideas and their heart to work with them. And when we work together, we do good things for each other, our customers and our communities. Our culture has once again earned us a spot on this prestigious list, and I could not be more pleased to work with such a talented team."

Since 2013, the Best Banks to Work For program by American Banker and Best Companies Group has identified, recognized and honored U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available online at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine. Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step includes an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region's largest full-service financial institutions with $12.8 billion in assets, and 147 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World's Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

