United Community Bank Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in United States

"It is always an honor to be named to this list, but this year the recognition is especially significant," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Bank. "2020 presented a number of new challenges and our team repeatedly adjusted with speed and enthusiasm. I am proud that we were all able to continue to come together for the good of our customers, our communities and each other. None of our success this year would have been possible without every single one of our team members and I thank them tremendously for their dedication and hard work."

Since 2013, the Best Banks to Work For program by American Banker and Best Companies Group has identified, recognized and honored U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available online at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

