United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power

"United Community Bank is honored to receive this respected recognition from our customers across the Southeast for the fifth year in a row," said Bill Gilbert, President of Community Banking for United Community Bank. "As a company founded on providing excellent customer service, we are proud to be consistently recognized for this commitment during a time of growth for our company. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our service-oriented culture to customers as we enter new markets."

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 13th year, is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the U.S. retail banking industry. The study measures satisfaction in six factors including: channel activities; communication and advice; convenience; new account opening; problem resolution; and products and fees. The channel activities factor includes seven subfactors: assisted online service; ATM; branch service; call center service; IVR/automated phone service; mobile banking; and online banking. Satisfaction is measured on a 1,000-point scale and United ranked among the best with a score of 854, six points ahead of its closest competitor.

The 2018 study is based on responses from more than 88,000 retail banking customers belonging to 200 of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank, and was fielded from April 2017 to February 2018. For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study.

About United Community Bank

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company based in Blairsville, Georgia with $12.3 billion in assets. The company's banking subsidiary, United Community Bank, is one of the Southeast region's largest full-service banks, operating 151 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The bank specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products including mortgage, advisory and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For the last four years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2018, for the fifth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America. Additional information about the company and the Bank's full range of products and services can be found at www.ucbi.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-community-bank-recognized-for-highest-customer-satisfaction-in-southeast-by-jd-power-300642996.html

SOURCE United Community Bank

Related Links

http://www.ucbi.com

