United Community Earns 12th JD Power Award in 17 Years, Ranked #1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast Region

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th time, United Community has been recognized as #1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast Region in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. This makes United Community the most awarded bank in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast. It also marks the third year in a row United has earned the top spot and the 12th time in the last 17 years the bank has received this recognition.

For the 12th time, United Community has been recognized as #1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast Region in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, making United Community the most awarded bank in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast.

In addition to being named highest in overall customer satisfaction in the Southeast, United Community was also ranked #1 in five out of the seven dimensions in the study: Trust, Convenience, Value, Account Offerings and Problem Resolution.

"Earning this recognition is a tremendous honor," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United Community. "It is particularly meaningful due to the comprehensive nature of the study. Ranking #1 in five of the seven key dimensions means that our customers aren't just satisfied overall – they consistently see our teams delivering on the things that matter most in their day-to-day financial lives."

The JD Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is the longest-running and most in-depth study of the retail banking industry and the leading survey of consumer banking satisfaction in the United States.

The 2026 study is based on responses from 107,059 retail banking customers belonging to more than 150 of the largest banks in the U.S. regarding their experiences with their retail bank.

For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About United Community

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United has earned JD Power recognition for best customer satisfaction in the Southeast region 12 out of the last 17 years. The company has also been recognized nine consecutive years by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For." In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

About JD Power

JD Power delivers mission-critical data, analytics and intelligence that help businesses improve customer experience and operational performance with confidence and clarity. Using proprietary, comprehensive data – including millions of consumer interactions and authoritative automotive datasets – combined with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and deep industry expertise, JD Power enables leaders to respond to market shifts, make smarter decisions and drive measurable performance improvements.

As an objective source of deep insight into real-world customer interactions with brands and products, JD Power provides the independent intelligence organizations need to anticipate change, strengthen customer engagement and advance growth. Learn more at JDPower.com.

SOURCE United Community Bank