United Community Lands a Top Spot on Newsweek's List of Most Trusted Companies in America

News provided by

United Community Bank

20 Jul, 2023, 14:09 ET

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community is proud to add another accolade, this time earning the number two spot on Newsweek's 2023 list of the Most Trusted Companies in America for the banking industry category. Already this year, United earned a Greenwich Excellence Award in Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking (South) and was recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks, America's Best Banks, and America's Best Midsize Employers. United is also a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power Award for Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Southeast.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United. "We are proud of this success, but even more proud of the tradition upon which our company was built—treating customers the way we want to be treated. For nearly 75 years, our bankers have built relationships and earned trust by providing exceptional customer service while caring deeply for the communities we serve."

Newsweek, in partnership with market researcher Statista, surveyed 25,000 Americans on 3,100 U.S. companies with revenues more than $500 million to identify the Most Trusted Companies in America across 23 industries. The Most Trusted Companies were chosen based on three main criteria: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $26.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. United Community Banks, Inc. is the financial holding company for United Community Bank ("United Community") which has 212 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

SOURCE United Community Bank

