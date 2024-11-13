United Counties Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of United Counties Insurance Group ("United Counties") of Old Bridge, NJ on August 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

United Counties provides home and auto insurance to individuals and a wide range of insurance types, from health insurance to professional liability coverage for businesses. In addition, they have a focus on construction and real estate.

"At United Counties Insurance Group, we take pride in our personalized service and efficiency in finding excellent policies for our customers," says Richard Yaeger, Co-owner, United Counties Insurance Group. "Our experienced and knowledgeable agents work with our customers to review different options and help them select the best solution. As part of World, we can now offer additional products and services to our customers," says Dale Stevens, Jr. , Co-owner, United Counties Insurance Group.

"On behalf of the World family, I would like to extend a warm welcome to United Counties," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "They will help expand World's already strong footprint in the New Jersey market."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MidCap Advisors advised World on the transaction. Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. provided legal counsel to United Counties on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

