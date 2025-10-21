Green Bay Insurance Center Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Green Bay Insurance Center of Green Bay, WI on July 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968, Green Bay Insurance Center is a full service agency located in Green Bay, specializing in home insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, builders risk insurance, farm insurance and group health insurance.

"We are your Green Bay neighbors committed to providing superior customer service and take pride in our personal and accountable approach to doing business," said Tony Schiegg, President of Green Bay Insurance Center. "It's great to be joining World, a well-regarded company, and have the ability to offer additional products and services to our existing and new clients."

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to Green Bay Insurance Center," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "They are a group of dedicated, experienced professionals and their focus on providing their client with superior customer service aligns nicely with World's approach."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Reagan Consulting advised World on the transaction. Godfrey Kahn provided legal counsel, and Dowling Hales advised Green Bay Insurance Center on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

