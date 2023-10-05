United Defense Tactical Announces Founding Franchisees

News provided by

United Defense Tactical

05 Oct, 2023, 11:37 ET

Fresh Reality Based Firearms Training Concept Begins Franchising in California

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Defense Tactical, the first-of-its-kind firearms and self-defense training center, announces the brand's official "Founding Franchisees." These franchisees – most of whom have been members of United Defense Tactical – are entering the California markets, helping United Defense Tactical move towards its goal of national expansion. Wes Fox, founder and Chief Instructor, opened the first United Defense Tactical in Costa Mesa, California, when he realized there was a lack of dynamic self-defense training centers on the market.

"My goal has always been to help keep as many people safe as possible," said Wes Fox. "I am excited to franchise United Defense Tactical, so more entrepreneurs can bring our curriculum and technology to fortify and strengthen their communities."

Elyas and Stephanie Peshtaz are one of United Defense Tactical's first franchisees, with their Los Angeles County training center opening this winter. After a random physical attack on the way to Stephanie's birthday celebration, the couple decided to sign up for self-defense courses and found United Defense Tactical.

"This incident opened our eyes to the harsh reality that we were not prepared for this to happen," said Elyas. "We decided it was time to learn about self-defense, and we fell in love with the entire curriculum and business model of United Defense Tactical. We are opening our own United Defense Tactical to help our community be properly trained for unprecedented situations."

Paul Davis has been a member of United Defense Tactical for two years and is opening his center in Long Beach, California. As he has progressed through the curriculum, he has seen the demand for dynamic training and creating more responsible firearms owners.  

"As a member at United Defense Tactical, the courses have completely changed my life. I've seen what this program has done for me, and I want to help bring that to more people," said Paul. "I want to create a sense of community within my members, and really teach them how to protect themselves.

Ray Bowers is another founding franchisee, bringing his United Defense Tactical to Murrieta, California. Ray was introduced to Wes through his flooring business, and after learning about the business model, decided to open his own United Defense Tactical.

"Murrieta does not have anything like United Defense Tactical. I think it's an important business to bring to my community, and I'm excited about being able to help people defend themselves," said Ray.

United Defense Tactical has had great interest in its franchising opportunity, actively eyeing a number of new candidates and entering new markets in Texas and Florida that are expected to fill up quickly. The brand is looking for passionate franchisees to aid in this national expansion and bring its one-of-a-kind technology to communities throughout the country. Franchisees will gain access to a world-class curriculum, proprietary technology, comprehensive training, and guidance from leaders backed by decades of franchising excellence. Other huge benefits franchise partners will have access to include protected territory rights, marketing support, operational guidance, technical support and preferred partner networks. The estimated investment required to open a United Defense Tactical franchise is between $250,000 to $500,000. To learn more about United Defense Tactical, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/franchise

About United Defense Tactical
With our flagship facility founded four years ago and franchising since 2023, United Defense Tactical is a first-of-its-kind self-defense training center actively bringing safety and protection to communities, families, businesses, and individuals. United Defense Tactical provides the knowledge, confidence and skills to appropriately assess, de-escalate and respond to real-world threats. For more information, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

Contact: Bianca Thiros, Franchise Elevator (847-945-1300 Ext. 288) | [email protected]

SOURCE United Defense Tactical

