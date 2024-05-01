United Defense Tactical Brings Comprehensive Self-Defense and Firearms Training to Anaheim Hills

Local Finance Titans Announce Upcoming Training Center in Anaheim Hills, CA

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Defense Tactical , the first-of-its-kind firearms and self-defense training center, has announced its newest franchise partners, Casey Forester and Ty Kern, who will be bringing United Defense Tactical to Anaheim Hills, CA. Founded by Wes Fox in 2019, United Defense Tactical trains people to survive, be safe and be confident in their abilities.

Forester and Kern, local owners, as well as longtime friends and business partners, will be bringing the cumulative self-defense training program to Anaheim Hills, CA, where they hope to bring comprehensive safety training and education to local residents. The firearms and self-defense training center will be located at 160 S Old Springs Road Suite in Anaheim Hills and is expected to hold its grand opening on July 27th.

Anaheim Hills is the first of four locations that the duo plans on opening. The next location that Forester and Kern plan on opening will be in Lake Forest, CA. Their goal is to own 10% of the United Defense Tactical franchise locations nationwide, making them leading franchise partners.

Kern, who has over 40 years of experience in martial arts, is a longtime friend of Fox and was one of the first people to go through UDT's unique, patented simulation course. The entrepreneur, also a veteran in the mortgage banking space, immediately knew he wanted to be a part of the budding franchise.

"There are many discrepancies and misunderstandings surrounding firearm training and safety that I hope to address through this journey with United Defense Tactical," Kern said. "The biggest threat to anyone, at any time, is an untrained gun owner. Gun owners who do not take the extra steps to educate themselves are walking around putting everyone at risk. Everything, from de-escalation tactics to safe gun storage, can make the difference between life and death. I'm passionate about helping our community be aware, confident and empowered at all times."

Forester, who met Kern during their time in mortgage banking, is ready to jump head-first into a franchise opportunity that will make a substantial difference within local communities.

"I'm not an expert in martial arts or a gun fanatic. I'm a gun owner and I like shooting, but at the end of the day, I'm a father with 3 kids and a wife who I want to keep safe. Violence does not discriminate," Forester said. "Providing people with knowledge and self-defense strategy is a necessity for all communities today. We plan to expand and take this critical training across the country at a time when it's needed most. If our training saves one life or empowers one person to avoid being a victim of a crime, the endeavor was worth it."

Franchisees are fully supported by UDT, and will gain access to world-class curriculum, proprietary technology, comprehensive training, and guidance from leaders backed by decades of franchising excellence with protected territory rights, marketing support, operational guidance, technical support and preferred partner networks. To learn more about United Defense Tactical, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/franchising.

About United Defense Tactical

With our flagship facility founded five years ago and franchising since 2023, United Defense Tactical is a first-of-its-kind self-defense training center actively bringing safety and protection to communities, families, businesses, and individuals. Integrating advanced technology and expert self-defense training, UDT's top-tier facilities provide a unique and controlled setting for teaching individuals of all skill levels. The focus is on learning to evaluate situations, communicate effectively, de-escalate conflicts, move with precision, and perform well under high-stress, realistic scenarios. For more information, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/ .

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator (847-945-1300 Ext. 255) | [email protected]

SOURCE United Defense Tactical